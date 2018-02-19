When I was pregnant, my hair grew like weeds. For the first time in my entire life, I had a mane that was major in every way. It was everything all those Instagram posts for Sugar Bear Hair vitamins promise and more — it was long, it was thick, and it was lustrous. People on the street used to stop and ask me if it was all real — and it was. Didn't last, of course, though I enjoyed every single second that it did. Which is why I have never understood when pregnant women decide to chop their hair off. But Chrissy Teigen's lob haircut is total #Goals, you guys, and it's causing me to re-evaluate all my life decisions.

Teigen — who is currently pregnant and expecting her second child in June — took to her Snapchat on Feb. 18 from New York City, in order to share a video of herself rocking her new cut in a cute, lacy top.

"I got a haircut," she says. "Thank you, Michael Silva. I love it. I am short. I am short." Silva — a celeb stylist known for styling the locks of Camila Cabello, Kate Bosworth, Blake Lively, and the whole Kardashian-Jenner crew, among others — then posted the video of his gorgeous client on his Instagram feed, because hello, free advertising!

"You're the best," Silva wrote in the caption.

I couldn't agree more. I mean, how amazing does this cut look on her? And while Teigen didn't share with her followers the reason behind the big change, she seriously seems to be digging her new, wavy lob. Of course, she was also down with that big old streak of gray hair she found in her mane a few weeks ago, because, as she said over on Twitter, it made her feel like a certain Disney villain with an affinity for kidnapping Dalmatian puppies.

"I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it," she wrote. "My cruella dreams are coming true!"

Hilarious! And here's the best part: After Teigen's fans turned up to praise the model mama for embracing her silver streak, many of them were so inspired by her honesty, that they then started sharing their own gray hair photos in solidarity. Check it out:

Pretty freaking incredible. Of course, Teigen’s tweet about finding some grey hair is only one of the super candid and relatable posts she’s shared over the years. Remember that time back in April 2015 when she shared an unfiltered shot of her stretch marks?

"Stretchies say hi," she captioned the image. And as you can imagine, her fans seriously loved her for it.

Teigen was later asked why she decided to share the image. "I was actually just taking a picture of the bruises and then I saw the stretch marks in there," she told E! News. "I have those apps, the Facetune and Photoshopping ones, and I just didn’t feel like doing it anymore — and I’m never doing it again, because I think we forgot what normal people look like now."

She's not wrong. TBH, I don't remember the last time I posted a picture on social media without using any type of editing tool at all. But if I had to guess, I'd say it was probably somewhere around 2010 when Instagram was first invented. So, yeah, that's pretty sad. Luckily we all have Teigen, who, true to her word, took to Twitter in January 2017 to share another un-altered stretch mark shot.

And once again, her fans were so here for her incredible dose of brutal honesty.

You sure can, Khloé. Because Teigen's willingness to share her #NoFilter imperfections in this Photoshopped world is a beautiful thing. Way to go, mama — keep on keeping it real!