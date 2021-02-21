Chrissy Teigen is paying tribute to her late son, Jack. The media personality has been open about her grieving journey following a recent pregnancy loss last fall. Recently, Teigen revealed when she had been expecting to give birth, and Chrissy Teigen's Instagram honoring Jack's due date included a sweet, emotional gesture.

On Sept. 30, 2020, the 35-year-old star shared that she and husband John Legend had lost their third child. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," Teigen wrote on Instagram. "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us."

Since then, she and Legend have made it clear that their late son will always have a special place in their family. Teigen made that clear with an IG Story on Saturday, Feb. 20 (Jack's original due date). The pic shows her wearing three bracelets with the names of her children: Luna, Miles, and Jack. "Today was your due date. We love you forever," the media personality wrote.

That same day, Teigen also referenced Jack's due date in an Instagram post. The shot featured her seated at a dinner table, staring pensively into the distance. "Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug," she captioned it.

The model has been open about processing her grief online, from getting real about dealing with her post-pregnancy bump to hilariously documenting her first attempts at equine therapy.

"I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again," Teigen wrote in a Dec. 23 Instagram post. "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."