I know, I know. Chrissy Teigen hates the word "clapback." But she's just so good at shutting down all the mommy shamers on social media that sometimes there's just no other way to put it. And that's exactly what happened yesterday when fans tried to come for the Lip Sync Battle star for letting her daughter Luna play with a big bug. Did the creature look nasty AF? Uh, HELLS YEAH it did! But Chrissy Teigen's comment to haters shaming her for being all brave and Bug Whisperer-ey was just so perfect, and now I feel like a bad person for judging the insect by its looks. Sorry, dude.

Anyway, let's take a look at what happened, shall we? The courageous TV host mama shared a video from her trip to Bali on Twitter on July 26 of the winged creature crawling on her arm. TBH, I would have been screaming and jumping up and down until the thing flew the F off of me, and then I would have needed, like, 10 tequila shots to calm myself down afterward. But Teigen just kinda stands there calmly like the queen of the animal kingdom that she is. "What is this Luna?" she asks her daughter in the clip. "A bug," Luna dutifully answers. "Is it a nice bug?" Teigen inquires. "Do you want to give him a kiss?” And then, because Luna is basically the sweetest child on earth, she leans in to air kiss the thing. Watch:

It's all sort of gross and sweet at the same time. But is it also dangerous? Teigen's fans seemed to think the creature was actually a fierce type of spider wasp called a tarantula hawk, which hunts tarantulas, stings and paralyzes them, and then drags them back to their nests, where they then lay eggs inside of them... or something equally as disgusting and plot-of-a-horror-movie-like as that.

Before you freak out, a bunch of experts later rolled up to let everyone know that the big bug was probably NOT a tarantula hawk. But even when she still thought that maybe it was, Teigen remained cool and collected about the whole situation.

"Oh my god but he was so nice," she tweeted. "Guys, I think he is one of the good ones."

Oh hai, Mother Nature! But Teigen's fans were totally not here for the way she was just casually hanging out with the creepy crawler, especially while Luna was nearby.

So, of course, Teigen decided to step in to try and explain herself. "Oh dear here comes the fun," she tweeted. "Okay should I not hold potentially deadly creatures? No. Should I do it around my daughter? Super no. But it crawled on me and seemed injured and well, not angry, not scary."

"I put it down gently and he crawled right back," she continued. "Maybe it was my reincarnated relative. Or puddy the bulldog. Either way, everyone is okay and the world continues to turn."

Amen, mama! For the record, I think it's pretty cool and admirable that Teigen didn't freak out over that thing crawling on her, because I am freaking out right now just thinking about it. But Teigen is clearly a way better mom and a way more chill human than I am, and that's probably why the wasp wanted to hang out with her in the first place, so well played, sir!