It's been a loaded week for Chrissy Teigen. Between penning a tearful goodbye to her Twitter account and launching a line of cleaning supplies with Kris Jenner called Safely, Teigen also just debuted silver hair in a series of posts on Instagram. Let me just say, it's a whole ass vibe, you guys. Grannies everywhere are quaking because Chrissy is coming for their look!!!

While Teigen is known to rock varying shades of blonde dyed atopher natural dark brown hair, it's rare to see the star veer into the world of fantasy colors. But on Friday, March 26, that changed when Teigen posted Instagram videos showing off super sleek, straight, and long silver hair, which an iridescent sheen in the light that almost looks light blue. Unfortunately, it appears this isn't a full-on dye job. Earlier on March 26, Teigen shared a video in which she was getting loose cornrows, likely prepping the hair for the silver wig.

Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's... a mid-life crisis? Well, I can't know for sure, but I'm assuming she wasn't born with light silver hair, so I'll go with mid-life crisis, especially judging from Teigen's caption on the first post: "trust me it's my midlife lol." Lest we assume she's gone off the rails, she captioned her next post, "im ok really !!!" I'm not sure what she's even talking about, because this is an image of someone who is clearly thriving.

Truly, I just hope I look half as good during my mid-life crisis.