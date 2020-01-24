Sports fans will tune in to Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, to cheer on either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs, but many people watch just for the highly entertaining commercials. This year is no different. OH! Except the fact that Chrissy Teigen is starring in one, and it's totally epic, so if this is any indicator of what to expect during the game, count me in. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Genesis Super Bowl commercial teaser will have you laughing out loud.

Teigen tweeted the short ad out to her followers on Friday, Jan. 24, writing, "Thanks to @GenesisUSA for making me your spokesperson!! Sorry about the oysters. @johnlegend."

In classic Teigen fashion, she trolled Legend in a second tweet. "I HAVE A SUPERBOWL COMMERCIAL!" she wrote. "John also in it but who cares I have most of it and he just makes faces!! They let me talk!!!!!!!"

It wasn't just Teigen who got all the laughs after she introduced the commercial. Legend poked fun at his wife's love of snacks, writing, "Now that @chrissyteigen and I are co-ambassadors for @GenesisUSA, maybe she'll share her purse crackers with me."

Though the ad is for Genesis, which is a car brand, it comes as no surprise that the whole commercial revolves around food, because, well, Teigen and Legend are two of the most famous foodies around.

Check out the commercial teaser below.

Genesis chose Teigen and Legend as their ambassadors for the exact same reason their fans love them: Their humor, relatability, and undeniable chemistry. Creative director Bob Rayburn said in a press release that Teigen and Legend "best represent the kind of pure honesty and approachability that old luxury never had" and they "stand as a symbol for keeping it real." He added that as a luxury brand, they wanted to take a "more humorous approach" in their Super Bowl ad, which Teigen and Legend obviously nail day in and day out.

Teigen and Legend's Super Bowl LIV commercial is the equivalent of a game-winning touchdown and the countdown is on for the full thing to air on Feb. 2.