It's hard to imagine Chrissy Teigen being insecure about anything, but just like literally every single person on the planet, we all have moments where we're not feeling our best, for whatever reason. Teigen had one of those moments at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding, it turns out, and she just dished on all of the details with John Legend in an interview with Andy Cohen. During a Jan. 17 episode of Watch What Happens LIVE, Luna and Miles' parents explained the fight they had in May 2014, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's fight at Kim and Kanye's wedding sounds like it was a doozy.

During interviews, Cohen frequently asks the stars visiting the show questions fans submitted on social media. One fan asked on Facebook, "I heard you both got into the biggest fight ever at Kim and Kanye's wedding, is that true? And if so, what was the fight about?"

Teigen laughed and responded, "We try to think about this all the time. It was a major blowout to the point where every time I see them I feel like apologizing for it."

Cohen asked if everyone at the wedding was aware of the "blowout" fight. Legend said he didn't think so, but Teigen thought otherwise.

"I don’t think they knew,” Legend said.

"Ohhhh, everyone knew!” Teigen rebutted.

"Honestly, I don't think they knew," Legend said back. "I don't think they knew."

"I think I was really intimidated," Teigen explained. "I think it came from a lot of insecurity and I took it out on John.”

"What were you intimidated by?” Cohen then asked.

"I don’t know, it was a lot of fabulous, amazing people in one room,” she said. "I think that’s where it stemmed from. I was just very insecure. You know how things snowball into a bigger thing. And also drinking so that doesn’t help.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married on May 24, 2014. Teigen and Legend had been married for just shy of a year by that point (they got married on Sept. 14, 2013), so before you think Teigen was angry that Kanye put a ring on it and John still hadn't, don't. There is no room for that kind of foolery in 2019.

Teigen and Legend weren't at the same level of success then as they are now, however (which is not to say they weren't successful then, because they were — their fame is just even more elevated now), so maybe Teigen was feeling insecure because she had a lot of goals she still wanted to accomplish, and meanwhile she's sitting at a wedding filled with some wildly successful guests. It would get the best of a lot of us.

Teigen and Legend were then asked to comment on Kanye West's infamous Twitter rants. Namely, the ones about politics.

“When I see some of it, I just shake my head like a lot of people that love Kanye, love his music,” Legend said. "I don’t agree with a lot of the things he says. He owns it. He says what he’s gonna say. And it’s on him. It’s weird because I get asked about it all the time, and I can’t be accountable for what he’s gonna say.”

Then Teigen piped in with her own take.

"Coming from a wife’s perspective, the roles are probably reversed here, but all you want to do is protect the person that you love and be able to defend them at all costs," she said. "I don’t know. It really is tough. We all have our separate identities and we believe different things. And as much as you love somebody, they’re going to eff up sometimes and they’re going to say weird things.”

I mean, fair. I'm sure Teigen and Legend's fight at Kimye's wedding included some weird things as well. We live and we learn...?