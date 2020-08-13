If you haven't seen the music video for "Wild" by John Legend with Gary Clark Jr. yet, make sure you crack up a window before watching, because it is hot. In the video, an often shirtless Legend romps around a beach in Mexico with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and for three minutes and 45 glorious seconds, fans get to watch them make out in cabanas and splash in the water. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's body language in "Wild" is sexy and tender at the same time — but it's their body language at the end of the video that has the world talking.

I reached out to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, to get her thoughts on the lovebirds' best moments in the video, including that moment at the 3:21 mark when Teigen seemingly suggested she's expecting her third baby with Legend. (Sources for People reportedly confirmed the rumored pregnancy. Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Teigen and Legend on the reported pregnancy news and did not hear back.) The reported pregnancy may not be a sure thing, but Teigen and Legend's chemistry is undeniable. Here's how Brown interprets Teigen and Legend's "Wild" body language.

They Share A "Balanced Energy" Courtesy of John Legend on YouTube The first shot of Teigen and Legend (0:43 in the video) shows them lounging in a cabana on the beach together. "They're reaching for each other... at the same time. That's a nice balanced energy between them," Brown says of the moment.

Their Chemistry Is Undeniably Hot Courtesy of John Legend on YouTube Just about 20 seconds later, Teigen and Legend transition from a "nice" moment to a hot-and-heavy one. "She's pulling him in, letting him into her private zones," says Brown. "This one is hot."

Legend Isn't Afraid To Be Dominant Courtesy of John Legend on YouTube Two minutes into the video, Teigen and Legend jump fully dressed into the pool to get wet and wild. "He's in control here, guiding the situation by grabbing her upper arms. She's into it," says Brown.

Teigen Trusts Her Husband To Guide Her Courtesy of John Legend on YouTube After a dramatic fight scene, Teigen and Legend end up back on the beach around three minutes in, where Teigen approaches her hubby from behind with an apologetic hug. "She's got her eyes closed, feeling the moment as he guides her in," Brown says. "Sizzling!"

The Ending Suggests An Exciting Annoucement Courtesy of John Legend on YouTube The most notable scene comes at 3:21, when Teigen appears to be holding her belly as Legend stands behind her. "We don't often see women cover their belly like that unless they're expecting," Brown points out. "Again, we see him in the control seat, gently guiding her thought the shot."