When Chrissy Teigen informed the world of her pregnancy loss on Sept. 30, she also shared another piece of news: the baby's name. Months before they were set to welcome their third child, Teigen and John Legend found out they were having a boy, and swiftly picked out the perfect name. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's third baby's name was adorable, making the news all the more heartbreaking.

In a post shared to Instagram, Teigen revealed she and her husband never pick out baby names so far in advance, but this time was different. "We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," she explained. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Teigen also shared a message just for Jack, expressing her love for him.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Legend also sent love to Jack on Twitter.

After learning of Teigen and Legend's third baby name, fans were emotional.

"What a heartbreaking tragedy, and what a beautiful tribute to baby Jack. May you find comfort and healing," one person tweeted.

"This is one of the rawest moments a woman can ever do," another fan tweeted. "Chrissy had just lost her baby yet she decided to be brave and share these images with the world to help bring awareness to what some women may endure during pregnancy. We love you, your family, and jack. Stay strong."

Many praised Teigen for her vulnerability and transparency about the loss. "It's incredibly brave that Chrissy Teigen & John Legend have chosen to be so open about the loss of baby Jack," one fan tweeted. "It's so sad that we're able to be so open about grief but when it comes to miscarriage & pregnancy loss we are still encouraged to hide it like a shadowy secret."

As Teigen and Legend's fans and celebrity friends send love their way, Jack has a place in everyone's hearts.