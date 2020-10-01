As difficult as any loss is, Chrissy Teigen is going through a particularly devastating one in the public eye. She and John Legend have been sharing details of their pregnancy from the start, so when Teigen suffered a miscarriage on Sept. 30, they shared that news with fans as well. With their transparency came lots of love, and fans and friends have been flooding their social media with messages. The celebrity reactions to Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage were so supportive.

Teigen first shared the news of her miscarriage via Instagram, positing a pic of herself in tears at the hospital. The photo coincided with a lengthy message about their son Jack, who they named in the weeks before miscarrying.

It didn't take long before a myriad of loving messages poured in, with Kim Kardashian bring one of the first to speak out. "We’re always here for you and love you guys so much," she commented below Teigen's Instagram post.

Hailey Bieber also sent her love. "I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time," she said.

Paris Hilton was sure to let the Teigen/Legend family know she's there for them. "My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful."

Channing Tatum chimed in to let the couple know he was thinking of them. "Sending so much love to you right now," he commented.

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

"We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always," Gabrielle Union said in a comment of her own. Meanwhile, Charlie Puth said, "We love you and are here for you and your family."

Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq wrote, "May the love in your hearts be healing over your beautiful family. God bless you guys."

Teigen surely appreciated the kind words. She admitted in a Sept. 30 tweet she's still coming to terms with the situation. "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real," she tweeted.

On what Teigen called the "darkest of days," her celebrity friends sent all the light they could.