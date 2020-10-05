Get your thumb ready to push that "like" button hard, because Chrissy Metz's new boyfriend Bradley Collins' first Instagram with her may be one of the most adorable posts of all time. Metz's 40th birthday was Sept. 29, 2020 and, like any good 21st century boyfriend would, Collins honored the occasion with a gushy Instagram. "Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy," he wrote alongside a sweet selfie of them. "From our first date in May, you've had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness. You're not the best thing that's happened during quarantine; you're the best that's ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best! ♡."

Um, are you crying? Because I'm tearing up. Like, that last line about her being the best thing that's *ever* happened to him?! And don't even get me started on the #Metzmerized pun. I'm swooning.

A few days later, on Oct. 4, Metz took to Instagram to share her own post celebrating Collins. It's equally adorable and punny, so brace yourself. "Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat! Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you," she wrote alongside a series of photos of them that very closely resembles the highlight reel portion of a rom-com. "Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you.♡"

#Collinsmesmitten!? Is she kidding me!

You see that, people? There's evidence that love is pandemic-proof.

Metz was most recently publicly in a relationship with composer Hal Rosenfeld, who she split from in 2018. During an October 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Metz went into detail on what she's looking for in her next relationship.

“Real honesty is real intimacy,” Metz said at the time. “And that’s where I think that foundation is, so… I think if you can find someone that you can be honest with and who’s honest with you and you can trust, that’s the real intimacy and that’s what you want.”

Here's to hoping she's found that in her relationship with Collins!