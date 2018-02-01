She makes us cry on a weekly basis on This Is Us, and now Chrissy Metz will test the strength of our tear ducts with her work on the big screen. The Emmy-nominated actress will soon take on her first feature-film starring role in The Impossible, an adaptation of a true story about a mother's faith in her son's endangered life. Since we know just how much she can hit viewers right in the feels, Chrissy Metz in The Impossible already sounds like she'll put yet another dent in my Kleenex budget.

In The Impossible, Metz will play Joyce Smith, the author of the book The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother's Faith and Her Child's Resurrection. Smith wrote about the true story of ceaselessly praying for her 14-year-old adopted son when he fell through a frozen lake in Missouri and was declared dead for an hour. Her prayers during the January 2015 incident paid off, as her son John's heart soon recovered, and he was miraculously released from the hospital 16 days later. The book was published in November 2017, suggesting that its response was so overwhelming that the demand for a film adaptation quickly skyrocketed. DeVon Franklin, who has produced other faith-based works such as Heaven is for Real and Miracles from Heaven, will produce the film.

Not to be confused with the Naomi Watts movie with the same name, The Impossible will begin filming in Winnipeg this March, which is already a busy month for Metz. She plans to release her memoir This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today on March 27.

For The Impossible, Metz joins director Roxann Dawson, who has previously worked on the HBO series The Deuce and the PBS Civil War drama Mercy Street.

Although Metz hasn't publicly mentioned the casting news yet, Smith and her son have recently appeared in interviews promoting the book and speaking about John's incomparable experience.

In an interview detailing how the day of John's accident progressed, Smith said:

[A friend] said that ‘there’s been an accident. John fell through the ice and they pulled him out of the water and he doesn’t have a heartbeat.'..they pulled him out...He was under the water for fifteen minutes. When you get that telephone call and you hear that, I felt like I was moving in slow motion and everything around me wasn’t real. You want to get into a mode when you can move, where you can do something.

Portraying that kind of traumatic challenge shouldn't be too much of a stretch for Metz. Not only does she show vulnerability as Kate on This Is Us, her book will also tackle letting down your guard in emotional moments. Speaking to PEOPLE about the memoir, Metz said:

I’ve found a lot of freedom in speaking my truth. It’s really hard and it’s scary because you’re vulnerable, but I think the past two years of my life have been so well-received because [the way I play Kate Pearson] and the way that I try to live my life is through vulnerability...Whether it was dealing with a boy who didn’t love me the way I loved him, or a really tumultuous childhood with my mom being remarried, being the big girl growing up and not finding clothes or never feeling like I fit in…the real lesson is how do I learn from it, how do I grow and get better?

While Metz has had minor roles in films before, playing Smith will be her first true job on the silver screen. A release date and other involved actors have not been announced yet, but The Impossible is sure to be another emotional standout of Metz's acting abilities.