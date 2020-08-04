Nothing like being confused for your ex's other former flame, right? Well, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause got confused for Justin Hartley's other ex-wife and her response is absolute perfection. On Aug. 2, the Daily Mail reported that soap opera star Lindsay Korman-Hartley will be replacing Kelly Monaco on General Hospital. The problem? They used a photo of Hartley's other ex-wife, Stause. Stause responded by swiftly shutting down any confusion by retweeting the article alongside the comment, "Wrong ex wife."

In addition to the tweet, Stause also took to Instagram to further clarify that she is not, in fact, going to be starring on one of the longest running soap operas of all time. “I am not going to GH. My life has become so strange …” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 2, per Us Weekly. “I am just choosing to laugh at the sheer ridiculousness of it all.”

According to Us Weekly, Hartley and Korman-Hartley first met on the set of the soap opera Passions and tied the knot in 2004. That same year, they welcomed their daughter, Isabella Hartley. The couple divorced in 2012.

On Oct. 28, 2013, Justin and Chrishell went on their first date. The connection was instant. "We met up at a concert and talked all night," he told People of their first date during a 2017 interview. "I drove her home and called the next day. We haven't been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, 'Oh boy, here we go.'"

Exactly years later, on Oct. 28, 2017, the two tied the knot in Malibu. Sadly, things took a turn for the worse in 2019 when Justin filed for divorce.

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” Chrishell shared in a trailer for the new season of Selling Sunset, per Us Weekly. “It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Here's to hoping they're both able to eventually move on from this heartbreak... and that publications stop confusing Hartley's two exes.