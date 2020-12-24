Months after the internet first challenged people to name their least favorite "Hollywood Chris," Chris Pratt is finally weighing in. While the Guardians of the Galaxy star has stayed mum about the Twitter poll comparing him to Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans, Pratt took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 21 to show he isn't holding any hard feelings while also offering a friendly jab at his competition.To sum it up, Chris Pratt’s video about the "Worst Chris" controversy is a lighthearted attempt at redeeming his reputation.

ICYMI, Pratt went viral — and not in a good way — when a Twitter poll that asked people to choose the worse Chris amongst four different Hollywood leading men started trending. Unfortunately, a lot of people who chimed in were quick to choose the former Parks and Recreation star, and the poll quickly devolved into a meme where people would answer "Chris Pratt" when asked to pick their least favorite item out of any group.

While Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, and Katherine Schwarzenegger were quick to defend the actor when weighing in on the poll, Pratt has stayed silent about it until now.

In an Instagram Story video shared on Dec. 21, Pratt revealed that he had taken part in the Agbo Superhero Fantasy Football Charity League, which benefits charities all around the world, alongside Ryan Reynolds and two fellow Chrises: Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans.

In the video, Pratt revealed he'd made it to the finals, although he said his journey in the league hadn't started off quite so well.

"I was picked last," he shared. "It was very traumatic. Anyone who's been picked last knows how that feels."

Despite this, Pratt was able to turn the competition around. "I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent one being Chris Evans. He beat Chris Hemsworth last week," he revealed.

"So I guess we finally put an end to that debate... Who's the better Chris?" Pratt joked, adding "It's one of them."

He signed off with another quip, concluding, "I do have them in body fat content though, so I am more buoyant. Take that, gang."

While Chris Pine was the only Chris not to participate, he did weigh in on the game after Pratt's comments. During a Dec. 23 interview on Comedy Central, the Wonder Woman star admitted he was feeling the pressure.

When interviewer Josh Horowitz told him he was his favorite Chris, Pine quipped, "I feel like I’m the underdog right now so I’ll take all the support I can get."

Joking that they should hold a Comic-con-inspired "Chris-icon event," he added, "Those damn Chrises man, I just, it’s either change my name or really just step it up."

Judging from Pratt's response, he didn't take the criticism to heart and is keeping the lighthearted competition going with his fellow Chrises.