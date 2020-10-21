It's been more than a year since Avengers: End Game was released, but the cast of the film still have Chris Pratt's back all the way. When a number of social media users voted the actor as "worst Chris" in Hollywood on Oct. 17, his co-stars jumped to his defense. The Avengers cast's tweets defending Chris Pratt from trolls were so passionate.

It all started when one TV writer named Amy Berg took to Twitter posting pictures of Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Pine, and Chris Hemsworth. She also shared a very polarizing caption which sent her followers into a frenzy. "One has to go," she tweeted.

Well, this basically started the controversy of the century. Fans and celebrities alike had something to say about the tweet, though not all of it was positive.

Trolls came out in full force, with a number of them criticizing Pratt for his apolitical reputation amid a highly impactful election year, dubbing him the "worst Chris" of Hollywood. A number of fans also dropped tweets about his choice to attend an anti-LGBTQ+ church, though Pratt has previously said his church affiliation doesn't reflect all of his personal views.

You can see the tweet that started the debate below.

Things got pretty heated on the Twitter chain, but Pratt's co-stars had nothing but the kindest things to say about the Marvel star in his defense.

Mark Ruffalo chimed in to say, “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. wasn't about to let the internet walk all over his co-star. "What a world," he said on Instagram. "The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude… AND he just married in to a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.”

Zoe Saldana, Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy co-star, tweeted, "No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.-Tupac You got this @prattprattpratt. Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!"

Even Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, jumped to his defense. “Is this really what we need?" she asked in an Instagram comment. "There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that."

The Twitter thread may have been started in good fun, but once the shade started rolling in, Pratt's Marvel family refused to stay silent.