In my eyes, Chris Pratt can basically do no wrong. He's funny, handsome, kind, plays both approachable and smokin' hot characters, and somehow makes me feel like he knows me even though we've never met, spoke, interacted, or made eye contact in any way, shape, or form. (You guys get it.) So, you can imagine how upsetting it is to me to see all the fans trolling him after seeing his latest film. Chris Pratt's Instagram after Avengers: Infinity War is full of angry fans for one very specific reason, and TBH, EVERYONE CAN JUST CHILL THE F OUT. Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead.

As a non-comic nerd who doesn't know a sh*t-ton about superheroes, here's the gist: Pratt plays the Guardian of The Galaxy character, Star Lord. His, like, one task is to save the universe with the help of all of his superhero friends. In this movie, the bad guy, Thanos, is running around causing chaos and collecting Infinity Stones which is NOT GOOD. Exnay-on-the-infinity-stones-ay. Once Thanos has all of the stones, it basically makes him powerful enough to do whatever he wants.

Star Lord's boo-thang, Gamora (played by Zoe Saldana), happens to know where one of the stones is and asks Star Lord to straight-up kill her if it looks like Thanos is going to get the information out of her. Star Lord is like "Sure," and then messes it all up — big time — when Thanos actually shows up. It was... not great. Later, when Star Lord figures out the bad guy killed his girlfriend, he flips out, loses his cool, and causes a bunch of trouble for the heroes.

He just can't keep it together, and everyone is like, "THANKS FOR NOTHING, STAR LORD."

Which leads me to Chris Pratt's Instagram.

After basically ruining the entire universe, Pratt has had the audacity to post chill pictures with his son at his farm.

Sure, it all looks sweet and peaceful, but fans haven't forgiven him yet for RUINING EVERYTHING.

Hilarious trolls are writing things like, "Why man, why couldn’t you just control yourself till they got the gauntlet?," "How can you be this happy when you basically ruined the universe?," and, "I STILL BLAME YOU FOR EVERYTHING."

On Twitter, the feelings are pretty much mutual.

Despite the obvious Star Lord shame-game going on, some fans had to give it up to Pratt and his performance. I mean, the dude can act.

Plus, writers must surely have a plan for Star Lord in future films, right? RIGHT?

Damn it, Pratt! You've divided the universe again!

Despite the backlash for his character's actions, Pratt has admitted he adores the role and loves working with Marvel. In 2017, he told Slashfilm it doesn't matter how many more films Star Lord gets, he's going to "continue to work with them." He said,

I love working with them. I’m going to continue to work with them whether they like it or not. Even if they write me out, I’m going to show up on set and be like, ‘Hey, man!’ They’re done. They don’t get to shake me.

You hear that, fans? He's here to stay, so either get on the Star Lord train or TAKE A FREAKING LAP AROUND THE GALAXY.

