It's 2019 and asking your girlfriend's parents for permission before popping the question is by no means necessary anymore. That being said, some women (myself included!) would still love for their partners to honor the tradition of asking their parents for their hand in marriage. For example, even Chris Pratt reportedly asked Katherine Schwarzenegger's parents for permission to propose before popping the question to her.

“Chris asked for Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s permission around Christmas,” an insider tells Us Weekly. Yep, that's right. Pratt had to ask Arnold Schwarzenegger (also known as The Terminator... and also the former "governator" of California) and his ex-wife Maria Shriver (a literal member of the Kennedy family and a super successful news anchor) for permission to marry their daughter. Yeah, he's an A-list celebrity who's starred in a million and one action movies and pretty much the greatest sitcom of all time (where my Parks and Rec fans at?!), but I'd still be freaking out if I was him.

Luckily, as you might have guessed by the fact that the two officially announced their engagement yesterday, her parents did wind up giving Pratt their blessing.

In fact, they were so pleased with the news that the insider noted to Us Weekly that, “Maria helped him with the proposal.”

Pratt, 39, announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger, 29, this past Sunday (Jan. 13, 2019). Along with an extremely intimate photo of them that seems to have been taken just moments after he popped the question, Pratt wrote:

Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️

Schwarzenegger, an author and lifestyle blogger, later posted the same photo with a similar caption:

My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you ♥️💍

Even after announcing their proposal on social media, Schwarzenegger's family made it clear through their comments that they couldn't be more supportive of the union.

Since posting their announcements on social media, the two have been getting lots of love from their respective friends and family members. For example, Katherine's little brother Patrick Schwarzenegger (remember when he dated Miley??) commented on Pratt's Instagram, "love you brother."

Shriver, 63, also had nice things to say. “Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spirtual [sic] people," she wrote. "We are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you.”

So... good to know Pratt still has her vote of confidence.

Even when the pair were first dating, sources revealed to Us Weekly that her family was extremely Team Chris.

“Her family really likes him,” the insider told Us Weekly when they first started dating.

Honestly, what's not to love? He's a total hunk, he's definitely not using them for their money, he seems to really love their daughter, and he even shares her devout faith! Sounds like a dream team to me.

Congrats to the happy couple! Here's to wishing them a lifetime of happiness with their new family.