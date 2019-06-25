Sometimes when I'm eating dried Cheerios out of the box for dinner, I think about what my favorite celebrities are doing at that exact moment. Lately, Chris Pratt and his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have been busy soaking up sand and sun in Hawaii while I rummage for the last piece of cereal before calling it a night. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's reported honeymoon details sound so lovely and fans are definitely living vicariously through them. *Raises hand.* Elite Daily reached out to Pratt and Schwarzenegger's teams for comment on their honeymoon but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in sunny California on June 8 in a reportedly sweet and intimate ceremony. Since then, they've jetted off to the Hawaiian island of Lanai to enjoy being newlyweds and to celebrate Pratt's 40th birthday. "Chris and Katherine spent the weekend in Hawaii on the island of Lanai,” one source told Entertainment Tonight. “The couple was celebrating Chris’ 40th birthday as well as their recent marriage. The couple wanted something relaxing, and Hawaii is very special to Chris."

Laying low seems to be this couple's thing. People reported details about their wedding and sources explained the decorations were quite organic, comprised mostly of greenery. Their guest list was also notably made up of mainly close family and friends, and apparently the food was "a light summer menu."

Very chill. Very chic.

After the ceremony, both Pratt and Schwarzenegger shared the same photo of themselves walking hand in hand on their wedding day with this caption:

Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families, and those we love. It was intimate, moving, and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us ... This morning we feel nothing but blessed.

This is another staple of their relationship: touching Instagram captions that ooze mushy-gooshy feelings.

While neither Pratt nor Schwarzenegger had shared any honeymoon photos at the time of publication, Schwarzenegger did take the time to make a pretty detailed collage featuring herself and her hubby for his birthday. Her post contains seven sweet photos in total and the following note to Pratt:

Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!

Happy happy is right.

Based on reports, it sounds like the next logical step for this couple is children. Another insider told People magazine, "They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible." Right now, Pratt shares a son Jack, 6, with his ex-wife Anna Faris, who reportedly has an amazing relationship with Schwarzenegger, too.

It sounds like there are a lot more emotionally charged Instagram captions to come, you guys. Happy Honeymoon, babes!