Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are two proud parents. The couple welcomed a daughter in early August and it didn't take long for Pratt to gush over the newborn in a sweet Instagram post where he also revealed the baby girl's name — and it's so meaningful. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's baby's name is inspired by her grandmother.

News of the baby's arrival broke on Sunday, Aug. 9, after Schwarzenegger's brother Patrick confirmed it to Entertainment Tonight, saying: "They're doing great, [I] just got her a little gift." Speculation Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed a daughter quickly swirled after fans caught a glimpse of Patrick's gift for the baby, which was wrapped in pretty pink ribbon.

Luckily, fans didn't have to wait long for more info, because hours later, Pratt posted a beautiful birth announcement on Instagram. Fans were quick to notice the newborn's middle name was seemingly inspired by Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," he wrote. "We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed."

The proud papa signed off the post, "Love Katherine and Chris."

It's no surprise Pratt and Schwarzenegger would give their little one a family name, seeing as how they're both so close with their families. Shriver shared her excitement for the baby during a Today Show interview in July, saying it's been "a little light" during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm excited, I'm nervous," Shriver said about taking on the role of grandma. "I don't know what it's going to be like, but I think I'm going to be a great grandmother because ... I'm gonna like spray the sprinkler, I'm gonna do the three-legged races. I'm gonna hopefully have a partner in crime again."

While Pratt and Schwarzenegger adjust to life with their new baby girl, fans are so happy to have gotten a little look at Lyla Maria.