Chris Hemsworth is not exactly what you’d call a hipster. With his blonde locks and Australian roots, he’s always had more of a beach bum image than a hipster one. But that’s all about to change thanks to Chris Hemsworth’s photo with Liam Hemsworth. Hemsworth posted the brotherly photo to his Instagram account and proclaimed himself a full-blown hipster simply because he’s vowing to “only shoot on film now.”

The photo was posted to Hemsworth’s Instagram on Tuesday, June 26, and shows the two brothers just hanging out and looking straight at the camera.

Hemsworth captioned the post with this little message about how he’s "gone full hipster”:

I’ve gone full hipster and only shoot on film now, this was shot on film, digital is dead, except when I’m digitally transferring my film shots to digital. Film rules. Liam you’re cool too👍 @liamhemsworth #hipster4life #contaxt2

Clearly, Hemsworth is just joking around, but even I’ll admit that the photo looks amazing. The black and white photo shows both Hemsworth brothers offering the camera their most contemplative stares. Liam is sporting a full-on beard and beaded bracelet, while Chris is clean-shaven and looking pretty fresh-faced. So, really, it’s Liam who should get the hipster title, but since Chris is so enthusiastic about using film for his photos, he’s taking it for himself right now.

Here’s a look at the fantastic photo:

Naturally, anytime the Hemsworth brothers share a pic on social media, their fans go a little wild. And their comments on the above photo definitely show their enthusiasm for the pair.

“You’re not a hipster. Where’s your beard?!” one fan joked.

They’re not wrong, though!

Some fans were confused about which Hemsworth brother was which, like this person who simply couldn’t tell them apart:

“I was confuse for two second cause i thought both are chris but yeah only for two seconds,” they wrote.

And then, of course, some fans were commending Hemsworth for using film because, newsflash, it’s awesome.

“lol! Chris hemsworth knows what’s up! All about film !!! 📸,” one person said in the comments.

Although Hemsworth (Chris, not Liam!) usually keeps his private life under wraps, he’s a huge proponent of sharing personal pics on his Instagram. A brief visit to his account will give you a glimpse into all his surfing adventures, family fun time, and whatever else he’s up to at the moment.

Here’s a look at his post in honor of International Surfing Day:

Hemsworth posted the pic on June 16 along with the following caption:

Happy international surfing day, love the oceans keep them clean!!!

As a passionate surfer, Hemsworth has the utmost respect for the ocean and he put it all on display in a June 8 Instagram post for World Ocean’s Day:

Plus, he also included a really important message about keeping the ocean clean and making sure everyone does their part. Here’s a bit of what he said:

Today is world oceans day! My happiest memories have been spent in and around the ocean ... You can make a difference today – and every day - by doing simple things like removing single use plastics, carrying your own water bottle, coffee cup and shopping bags, recycling the plastic you buy, avoiding products that contain microplastics and volunteering for a local clean-up

Back in May 2018, he shared this sweet video of him dancing with his kids to Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.” It was as hilarious as you’d expect:

So, basically, sweet pics and great messaging are kind of Hemsworth’s thing. He’s got an eye for photography, that’s for sure.