Even though the 2020 BET Awards looked a liiiiiiittle different, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the night was still as star-studded and filled with impeccable performances as ever. Among those incredible performers were Chloe x Halle, whose 2020 BET Awards performance outfits were almost as other-worldly as their singing abilities. Performing two of their hit songs, "Forgive Me" and "Do It," the sisters brought sheer talent, excellence, and style to the virtual stage.

Beginning their performance with "Forgive Me," Chloe x Halle appeared in a dark, dusty set wearing shiny black patent leather outfits, each with sharp, sculptural shoulder silhouettes. While Chloe donned a two-piece set, with a black bra top and coordinating bottoms, Halle wore a one-piece 'fit with large cutouts along the side. The two accessorized with black boots, statement earrings, and matching high ponytails, and the whole ~lewk~ screamed "powerful, edgy queens here to rule your world."

"Forgive Me" seamlessly transitioned into "Do It," where the two appeared on a set in front of shiny red curtains. Wearing color-coordinated outfits once again, Chloe rocked a two-piece set, featuring a strappy halter top, long gloves, and baggy pants, while Halle wore a equally strappy long sleeve crop top with similar pants. The white material for both 'fits was uniquely reflective, almost appearing holographic, thanks to the use of 3M reflective fabric.

BET Awards 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Renowned wardrobe stylist Zerina Akers (yes, longtime stylist to Beyoncé) was the mastermind behind the looks for each song. The brilliant custom looks themselves are the product of brand TLZ L'Femme, which is home to a collection of seriously innovative designs that push the boundaries of fashion in terms of material, shapes, and silhouettes, like the items below, similar to those of Chloe x Halle.

To relive Chloe x Halle's awe-inspiring performance — and drool over their stunning 'fits — watch the full performance here.