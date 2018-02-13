If you've ever gone too long without eating, you know that the "hanger" — aka that feeling when you're so hungry, you're low-key angry — is so freaking real. And now that the Winter Olympics are in full swing, I can't help but wonder how often the athletes fantasize about food while they're out there pushing their bodies to the absolute limit and striving for gold. One such athlete is apparently reading my mind, because snowboarder Chloe Kim's tweets about food during the Olympics have answered all my questions, and guys, I think I'm in love with her.

In case you haven't heard, 17-year-old Chloe Kim earned an Olympic gold medal on Monday, Feb. 12, for her wildly impressive run in the women's halfpipe snowboard competition. Oh, and it was her first time competing in that category, BTW — like, ever. NBD, though. What's more, NBC reports that even when Kim had already secured the gold medal, she proceeded to whip out a few more impressive tricks, basically just because she could, solidifying her role as possibly the most badass competitor in the Olympics right now.

So, with so much hanging in the balance, you'd think Kim was probably feeling the pressure moments before she hit the slopes, right?

Nah, Kim was actually nonchalantly sending out tweets about food minutes before she hopped on her snowboard, and it was kind of the best thing ever.

Literally, you're about to do one of the most challenging tricks in women's halfpipe snowboarding, and you're thinking about ice cream?! Yep, that's it. Chloe Kim is officially my spirit animal.

Later on, Kim tweeted about how "hangry" she was getting. Girl, I can relate.

Seriously Chloe, can we be best friends?

Of course, Twitter all but lost their minds — in a good way, of course — at these amazing tweets. TBH, can you blame them?

Much like myself, this guy was very confused about how Kim could be calm enough to tweet about her dessert cravings moments before competing.

And he was lucky enough to get a response from Kim herself. #Blessed.

This dude realized how awesome and down-to-earth Chloe Kim really is.

Yeah, the Olympics part isn't super relatable I guess, but her love of ice cream? So freaking real.

Kim is a hero for many reasons, but yes, this is definitely one of those reasons.

For real Chloe, can we all be best friends with you? Please?

I, too, wish to be an athlete who tweets about food during the Olympics. What a life.

Twitter user @jjeong45 said exactly what's on all of our minds.

Yes, deep down, we are all Chloe Kim, every damn morning.

Do you ever get more stressed out by someone else's sense of calm in a tense situation? Trust me, it's a thing.

Damn right, Chloe Kim is a legend!

Oh, and if you think that Kim only thinks about food while she's about to take on the slopes, think again.

The day before she competed, she was tweeting about how she apparently ate a couple of churros to calm her nerves. Ugh, I love her so much.

Agreed, Chloe Kim deserves ALL of the churros.

Side note: San Diablo Churros is the real MVP (just kidding, that's Chloe, duh).

Real talk, though: While Kim's tweets about food are actually the best and most relatable thing ever, how Olympic athletes fuel before they compete is no joke.

According to Sports Dietitians Australia, while individual nutrition requirements vary from athlete to athlete based on their own bodies, a typical training diet for a professional snowboarder includes lean proteins to help repair sore muscles, carbohydrates for energy, as well as plenty of fruits, veggies, whole grains, and healthy fats for heaping doses of important vitamins and minerals.

But remember: Churros, ice cream, and breakfast sandwiches always have their place in a balanced diet. Chloe Kim, you are bae.

