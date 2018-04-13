If you've ever wondered where your pain comes from, look no further than Chiron in astrology. This planet is known as the "wounded healer" and in your birth chart, it represents your greatest obstacle in life and your ability to overcome it. It takes 50 years for Chiron to move through every sign in the zodiac, which is why its transit is so significant. On April 17, Chiron in Aries 2018 will be of major importance to us all.

Chiron contains not only your most debilitating weakness but also, your most transformative strength. When it moves through each sign, it causes you to revisit trauma and insecurities that you'd rather not talk about. Then, Chiron takes your hand and guides you through the healing process. You learn how to set your demons free, but not before you're forced to face them. Chiron confronts and challenges you, unveiling all the ways in which you have been holding yourself back from greatness.

While you have every reason to view Chiron with fear and suspicion, it means you no harm. Believe it or not, Chiron's main concern is your well-being. Like any therapist worth their salt, it doesn't always tell you what you want to hear. It tells you what you need to hear. So, take a deep breath. Chiron will shift into Aries next week, and this planetary transition will force you to walk through fire. By the time it's over, you'll realize just how resilient you truly are.

Remember That You Belong Here

Chiron moving through Aries could remind you of the times you felt small and insignificant. You may recall painful memories in your childhood where you were made to feel like you did not matter, like your presence was a burden to those around you. If you fall for the belief that you are not needed, you might feel yourself withdrawing from the world and disappearing from relevance.

However, Chiron doesn't leave you stranded in the middle of the ocean without a paddle. Through these insecure moments, you will find the strength to understand how much you do belong. You are desperately needed in this world. Without you, a vital ingredient is missing.

Take up space. Be present for all the people that surround you. Get up there and show the world what you're made of. Shout your name at the top of your lungs. If anyone ever told you that your life is worthless, they're wrong. You are a star and we're all basking in your glow.

Be Proud Of Who You Are

You may feel like quieting the real you and going with the flow. The desire to be liked and accepted by everyone else will trump your need for authenticity. However, it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks. It matters what you think. Suffering under the weight of people's expectations of you will only worsen the pain. Chiron in Aries wants to show you how to be yourself, nothing more and nothing less.

Overcoming your fear of being rejected is the only way you'll stop caring about the opinions of others. Standing up to the nagging voice in your head and saying, "enough is enough," is how you defeat it. Own who you are. If anyone has ever told you that you should be ashamed of yourself, screw them. There is no right or wrong way to exist. Being human is messy. Find glory in your own beautiful mess.

Be Honest And Use Your Voice

You may find yourself becoming more quiet and passive during Chiron in Aries. Out of fear of being judged, you might keep your ideas and beliefs to yourself. However, the most important time to speak up is when you're too afraid to. Instead of crawling under a rock and letting the world pass you by, stand up for what you believe in. Scream it from the rooftops.

Remember that growth doesn't happen without controversy. If you're afraid of conflict, I'm sorry but it's time to grow up. No one agrees on everything and if you're too afraid of rocking the boat, then you'll never make history. However, you deserve to have your name in the books. You were meant to be someone who makes a difference. How can you fulfill your true purpose if you never use your voice? It's thrumming in your throat. Unleash it.