Aside from being asked, "Is Pepsi alright?" and, "What is your five-year plan?" the question I dread hearing most is, "Guac costs extra, is that OK?" That pitiful guacamole charge is quite literally the bane of every burrito buying experience. If you are also a big fan of avocado , get psyched, because one of your favorite Tex Mex chains is coming in clutch with a tantalizing game day deal. If you haven't already heard about Chipotle's 2019 Super Bowl deal with Postmates, it will most definitely save you some cash money in the tastiest way possible.

Just in time for the biggest game of the year, Super Bowl LIII, of course, the fast-casual chain known for its burritos is collaborating with Postmates to offer one of the greatest deals imaginable. You will be able to get in on free extras all Super Bowl Sunday weekend long, according to a Feb. 1 press release from Chipotle. So, what does that mean? Well, it means you can get a side of guacamole, extra protein, or queso for free. You can add one, or ask for all three, for no extra charge, per Chipotle. Even better news is that it's so easy to take advantage of this offer.

All you will have to do to get in on the deal is order a Chipotle burrito bowl of your choice through Postmates anytime between Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 a.m. PT through Sunday, Feb. 3 at 11:59 p.m PT (it's not valid in stores), and that extra goodness is all yours for no additional charge, although delivery and service fees might apply. It's only available for all Chipotle location within Postmates’ delivery zones, so prepare yourselves. I don't know about you, but my body is most definitely ready.

The best part of ordering a Chipotle burrito bowl through Postmates during Super Bowl weekend is that each customer will be entered into a sweepstakes, and the prize is free burrito bowls for an entire year. Yeah, you heard me: According to the press release, if you end up being one of the 10 lucky winners selected, you will get free burrito bowls for an entire year. And keep in mind that each additional order during the promotion will be yet another entry into the sweepstakes, so the more bowls you order throughout the entirety of the weekend, the better.

Maybe you just happen to be a really big fan of free food (because seriously, who isn't?). And if that's the case, listen up: you may be able to get yourself some free Buffalo Wild Wings after the Super Bowl. Yep, it's true, but there is somewhat of a catch. Wing lovers, hardcore football enthusiasts, and anyone else who may have stumbled onto this article will only be able to get free snack-sized portions of wings on Feb. 18 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. as long as the Super Bowl game goes into overtime. So bottom line: pray for overtime, people. My appetite depends on it.

The Super Bowl may only last for a few hours this weekend, but you'll be able to get all of your Chipotle extras for free for three days. Correct me if I'm wrong, but in my eyes, this truly defines a football miracle. TBH, I definitely won't be following the big game this Sunday, but I will be getting my hands on some free queso. And in the end, that's all that really matters.