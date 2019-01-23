OK, this stays between you and me, but I'm really not a major football fan. In fact, I mainly just enjoy watching the Super Bowl because of all the beer, cheering, and — most importantly — the wide variety of delicious food. I'm just living my truth, alright? And if your motivation to watch the big game is solely focused on noms, you'll be happy to hear that Buffalo Wild Wings' 2019 Super Bowl free wing deal will exist this year. It's completely contingent on how long the game lasts, though, so keep your fingers and toes (if you can do that) crossed tightly.

In honor of the Super Bowl, popular sports bar franchise, Buffalo Wild Wings, will be offering free snack-sized portions of wings to any and all customers on Feb. 18, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, according to a press release. That's right, I'm talking completely free of charge. There is, however, somewhat of a catch behind this seemingly glorious offer. In order for the restaurant to give away free orders of wings, the 2019 Super Bowl on Feb. 3 is 100 percent required to go into overtime. So, sports fans and food enthusiasts (like myself) will only be able to indulge on this fantastic offer if the game does — in fact — end up lasting longer than it's supposed to. Le sigh.

Courtesy Of Buffalo Wild Wings

Wow, my mouth is already watering.

For the entirety of this year's NFL season, the beloved chicken wing chain has been using an "overtime button" to bet on whether or not a game will actually end up going overtime, according to a press release. Apparently, though, the chain has been relatively successful in making their bets. In fact, over the span of the 2018-2019 season, they've predicted correctly for 15 OT games. Overall, that's pretty impressive, if you ask me. TBH, it's really getting my hopes up to get in on some free wings, so NFL refs, pay attention, and keep those calls coming.

According to the press release, BWW's Chief Marketing Officer, Seth Freeman, said everyone loves a good bet, and there's a pretty likely chance that free wings are coming. It's good to hear everyone else is feeling good about this.

Per the press release, Freeman said:

We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone. Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football, and now, free wings!

So, again, if the Super Bowl goes in to overtime on Feb. 3, a free snack-sized portion of wings from Buffalo Wild Wings is all yours with dine-in orders, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time.

Alright, I don't want to get too ahead of myself here, but honestly, my stomach is already grumbling for these free Buffalo wings. Based on previous bets BWW has made in the past in relation to OT games, it seems like the chain has pretty good luck in making game-related predictions. I may not be super #sporty, but I'm definitely a hardcore foodie. Free wings, I can already smell ya. Here I come.