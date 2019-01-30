Throwing a Super Bowl party can amount to a ton of work, between cleaning, sending out invitations, and most importantly, preparing food. It can be hard to determine just how much everyone is going to eat, so it's best to serve more than you actually need. To ensure your supply won't run out, though, Chili's free delivery via Bite Squad on Super Bowl Sunday 2019 will be coming in clutch on Super Bowl Sunday. They're providing on-demand delivery with no delivery fees. And if we're talking Chili's, you know I'll be getting in on some of that good old-fashioned Skillet Queso. In my eyes, this truly defines "game day miracle."

If you haven't already heard about online food delivery service, Bite Squad, it's simply an on-demand restaurant delivery site... you know, kind of like Uber Eats or Postmates. But on Jan. 25, the culinary service made a totally ground-breaking announcement that completely separated them from the rest of the pack: they partnered with none other than Chili’s Grill & Bar, according to a press release, and to celebrate the partnership, they will be offering Chili's free delivery to customers who place an order on Feb. 3, aka on Super Bowl Sunday. Over 70 Chili’s locations will be participating in this glorious deal, so it should go without saying that this is some of the best news I've yet to hear in 2019.

Getting in on Bite Squad's free Chili's delivery promotion is incredibly simple. According to the press release, all you have to do is place a Chili's delivery order of $20 or more through the Bite Squad app or on their website on Sunday, Feb. 3 (aka the day of the big game). Then, as you're checking out, make sure you use the promo code BIGGAME. As long as you do that, you'll be good to go, free of delivery fees. Just make sure to check the list of participating Chili's locations ahead of time on the Bite Squad blog, to ensure that your order is eligible for the discount (aka the participating location must be within seven miles of your home). If the distance is too far, you most likely will not get the free delivery. *Cue sad violin music.*

Courtesy Of Bite Squad

According to the press release, Bite Squad's Chief Marketing Officer, Craig Key said his company is super excited to celebrate the big game with Chili's fans and football enthusiasts alike. The website's free on-demand Chili's delivery will definitely come in clutch for even the hungriest of viewers, making Super Bowl prep like, 20 times easier.

According to the press release, Key said:

We’re excited to partner with Chili’s and help fans enjoy the big game. With the convenience of on-demand delivery, customers can host their parties without missing a second of the action.

That's the only kind of action I want to see this weekend TBH.

Wow, is this going to save Super Bowl Sunday? Am I going to order both salsa and queso? Will January's Marg of the Month be available to order? I'm really hoping the answer to each of these questions is "yes," making way for a foreseeably perfect Super Bowl Sunday. TBH, game day could not come sooner.