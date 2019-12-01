There's no better way to get rid of the winter blues than with a boozy drink that'll warm you up when it's cold outside. With just a sip of Chili's special edition December cocktail, you'll be transported to a sunny island — and the best part is it's available all month long. Chili's December 2019 Marg of the Month is here to fuel your holiday festivities.

Chili's unveiled its December Marg of the Month, the Berry Blitzen 'Rita, one the first day of the month. The refreshing beverage is a seasonal special that's packed with holiday cheer in each sip of the pink blend. According to Chili's website, the refreshing beverage is so merry you'll even "feel like you're raising a glass with Rudolph himself."

For just $5, you can get Berry Blitzen 'Rita, which is a fruity combo of Sauza Silver tequila, Cointreau, Monin blackberry, strawberry puree, and fresh sour. The limited edition drink is available all day, everyday in December, so you can look forward to a month packed with margs and good times. This year, the restaurant is even open on Christmas Eve, which is Tuesday, Dec. 24, and New Year's Eve, which is Tuesday, Dec. 31, so you can bring all your friends and family to kick off holiday celebrations. For more details on the opening hours and happy hour specials of the branch near you, just check out Chili's Restaurant Locator.

Chili's

Since it's the season of giving, Chili's is also offering free e-gift cards to fans. You'll get a free $10 e-bonus with every $50 in gift cards you purchase. The gift cards are a great last-minute gift idea to give to friends and family so that they can also get their hands on margs and quesadillas this season. To purchase your holiday presents, head over to Chili's Gift Card Shop where you can browse the diverse selection of gift tokens available. You'll have the opportunity to personalize the gift to your loved ones by customizing the value, design, and message on the token before sending it via e-mail or text.

With 31 days of December's Berry Blitzen 'Rita to look forward to, it's time to say cheers to the most festive month of the year.