Chick-fil-A is giving cheese diehards another reason to stop by for their next meal. In my honest opinion, few things compare to the simple yet decadent combination of melted gooey cheese and carbs, which is why the addition of Chick-Fil-A's new Mac and Cheese side is such a game-changer. Get ready to cancel all your lunch plans this week and head to your nearest storefront, because the inaugural menu item is now being served up at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide.

In a press release shared on Monday, Aug. 12, the fried chicken connoisseurs announced that they were upping their side game with the launch of their first new permanent meal accompaniment since 2016. Now, in addition to your choice of Waffle Potato Fries, a side salad, Greek yogurt, a fruit cup, a so-called Superfood blend, and Waffle Potato Chips, you can order a side of macaroni and cheese with your nuggets or original chicken sandwich — and my stomach is full-on rejoicing. The cheese-filled option comes with any lunch, dinner, Kid's Meal or catering order at Chick-fil-A, so it's your choice as to what to pair it with.

Amanda Norris, the company's executive director of menu and packaging, explained the decision in the press release, saying:

Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it's the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it's also great on its own as a snack.

According to Norris, you can also dig into a larger size of all the mac and cheese goodness by ordering off of the company's catering menu and picking it up in-store. You know, if one side just isn't enough to satisfy those cravings.

Considering that Chick-fil-A is known for its fried chicken, you might be wondering if they've applied the same magic to this new menu item. Per press materials, you'll be getting a "classic macaroni and cheese recipe, featuring a special blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan and Romano." In short, it sounds like the classic pasta and cheese that you know and love, and the fact that it's baked fresh in restaurants every day contributes to its "delicious, homemade taste."

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you need further convincing that you should swap out your crispy waffle fries for this cheesy new addition, Norris revealed that the mac and cheese got rave reviews when it was previously tested in five different markets.

"We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item, but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy," Norris said, per the press release. "I am excited it will be available for all of our guests across the country starting today."

If you're craving something sweet after your savory bites or you just need a pick-me-up after your feast of carbs, cheese, and fried chicken, the fast food chain is also debuting a Frosted Caramel Coffee for the first time on Aug. 12. The hand-spun treat reportedly starts with a base of Chick-fil-A's cold-brewed coffee that's been mixed with the company's vanilla Icedream dessert and drizzles of caramel syrup. Unlike the mac and cheese, this sweet new treat is a limited-time offering that will only be served until Nov. 9 or until they sell out. If you need an excuse to get your caffeine fix with a dose of dessert, this is it.

Chick-fil-A

Again, both the new Mac and Cheese and the Frosted Caramel Coffee are being served up starting on Monday, Aug. 12, so I'd kiss those weekday scaries goodbye and head to your nearest Chick-fil-A location to give them a try.