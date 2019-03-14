Spring has *almost* sprung, which means it's time to indulge in delicious frozen drinks. Thankfully, Chick-fil-A is offering a new drink in honor of the season that you won't want to miss — especially if you like key lime pie. That's right: Chick-fil-A's new Frosted Key Lime treat is coming on March 18, and it'll be your go-to dessert after you're done devouring those Chick-n-Strips. Before you make any assumptions, though, get this: The Frosted Key Lime isn't exactly a milkshake. It's much more than that, my friends.

With one glance, I assumed that the Frosted Key Lime was a milkshake (I mean, just look at its sweet-and-creamy appearance). However, after reading more details about the drink, I was proven wrong. Believe it or not, Chick-fil-A's upcoming menu item is a mixture of Chick-fil-A Lemonade, IceDream, and natural lime flavoring. According to Chick-fil-A's press release, the sugar-free lime flavors come from Persian limes, kaffir limes, and key limes. Pretty cool, right? That's not where the surprises end, though.

According to Chick-fil-A, the "frosted treat" even includes superfoods like turmeric and spirulina. Between those powerful ingredients, real key lime flavors, Chick-fil-A's Lemonade, and IceDream, I'm so ready to try it. If you'd rather indulge in a lighter version of the drink, you can always grab a Diet Frosted Key Lime, which is made with Diet Lemonade and Splenda. Either way, I'm sure it'll be delicious.

Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Leslie Neslage, menu lead for the menu and packaging team at Chick-fil-A, talked about the new beverage in a press release. She said,

Since launching Frosted Lemonade in 2015, customers have shared their excitement about our frosted options, like our Frosted Coffee and Frosted Sunrise, so we are delighted to launch another seasonal, frosted treat this spring.

As I previously mentioned, the Frosted Key Lime will become available at all Chick-fil-A restaurants on Monday, March 18 — so start planning your trips. Don't wait too long to try it, though, because the beverage won't be around forever. In fact, it'll only be on the menu until Saturday, May 25. In my opinion, that gives you the perfect amount of time to indulge in the key lime-flavored dessert throughout the duration of the spring season.

If you're hoping to give the drink a try once it becomes available, go ahead and map out the nearest Chick-fil-A in your neighborhood. In order to find a local spot near you, head to the restaurant's website. When you get there, you might be prompted with a window that asks for permission to use your current location. If you grant the website access, your closest Chick-fil-A should load into the upper righthand corner of your screen.

If it doesn't, hit the "Find Location" link at the top of your page and enter your address, city and state, or zip code. After doing so, a list of nearby Chick-fil-A locations should populate on the screen.

Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

If you visit your closest spot on March 18 in pursuit of a Frosted Key Lime, you'll have to bring at least $3.25 with you. According to the company, that's how much money the 16-ounce frosted treat will cost. However, I'm sure you'll want to order even more tasty snacks during your visit — so take a look at the menu and start planning.