Fans of a comeback story, this one's for you: After Cheer took Netflix by storm, fans immediately latched on to the cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, and all the ups and downs that came with their lives. One team member who had a particularly rocky path was Lexi Brumback, who overcame being the team outcast to become a beloved team member, but was then kicked off the squad at the end of the season. However, while her exit seemed pretty final on the docuseries, it looks like she's made her way back into coach Monica Aldama's good graces, because Cheer star Lexi Brumback is back on Navarro's team, y'all.

When fans first were introduced to Brumback, she was portrayed as outcast with a rough upbringing. "We have kids that come from broken home or troubled pasts," Aldama explained. And while many of the team members had compelling backstories, Brumback was definitely one of the most memorable. "If I wouldn't have came here, I'd be sitting in a jail cell right about now," Brumback explained somberly in Episode 1, alluding to her history of run-ins with the law.

Burmback's standoffishness initially made teammates wary of her, but she was eventually accepted into the group and helped lead their team to victory at the 2019 NCA Collegiate Cheer Championships in Daytona. But unfortunately, it appeared Brumback's troubled past wasn't completely behind her.

The finale didn't reveal full details of the event in question, but Brumback was apparently found in a car with illegal substances. She reportedly ended up taking the blame for the incident ("Lexi's the type of person to not snitch on anybody," her All-Star coach Calvin Beene explained), and was subsequently cut from the team.

However, Aldama apparently stayed in contact with Navarro after the whole ordeal. "I want to help as many kids as I can. That's the reason I do this job," she said, while Brumback noted the pair still had a good relationship in the series' final episode.

On Jan. 15, it was revealed Brumback's cheerleading story wasn't over. She announced her return to Navarro on Instagram, playfully captioning a photo with teammates TT Barker, Dillon Brandt, and Jeremiah Harris: “Honey, I’m home 🍯😘 #fiofmu.”

If her caption and Navarro-branded outfit didn't fully convince fans of her return to the famous team, she made her status clear in the comments. In response to one user, who commented "ARE YOU BACK?!?," Brumback wrote, "yes❣️." Netflix also confirmed the update on Twitter.

Cheer Season 1 is available now on Netflix. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether it's renewed for Season 2, and whether Brumback's comeback to the team will play any part in that storyline.