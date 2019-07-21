There's nothing I love more than on-screen couples creating real-life love stories of their own, and Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things, aka Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler, are no exception. If you thought the intense on-screen chemistry between these two just had to be real, you were right. They've been quietly dating since early 2017, and have kept their off-screen romance on the extra low DL. But that doesn't make Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer's quotes about each other any less sweet. In fact, they'll have you rooting for them as hard as you root for Jonathan and Nancy.

The rumor mill started turning about Heaton and Dyer's possible relationship when he posted his first picture with her on Instagram in September 2016. Granted, there was someone else in the picture, but anything is enough to cause fans to speculate about a romance brewing. A few days later Dyer posted her first picture of Heaton and trolled him in the caption, writing, "Wow congrats @charlie.r.heaton on his new one man show Stranger Wings!! Sure gonna miss you s2 but happy you're doing what you love🙏🐦❤️." Over the next few years, Dyer and Heaton continued to post pictures of or with each other on social media, but they never verbally confirmed their relationship to paparazzi or interviewers.

In March 2017, TMZ asked Dyer and Heaton if they were dating, and they responded as coyly as humanly possible. "Whether people are dating or just hanging out, I think our cast is just cool with each other," Dyer told the publication. A few months later, in October 2017, the two were spotted holding hands in New York, Cosmopolitan reports.

In January 2018, Dyer coyly told Us Weekly that Heaton is "all right, I guess. He doesn't mess up our scenes too much! No, he's great. He's talented, like everybody in the cast. They're all super, just great to work with." In the months that followed, they began attending red carpets together, and even held hands on a carpet in September 2018.

But it wasn't until February 2019 that Heaton verbally confirmed his relationship with Dyer during an interview with V Man Magazine, saying, "Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we’ve gone through it together. Sharing that does bring you closer."

See below for more adorably heartwarming things these two have said about each other.

She likes the fact that she gets to go home with him after a long day of filming. Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with. It's always really fun. We're really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before. — Natalia Dyer to Refinery 29

He feels the same way. There are times when you do get stressed. So to go home with someone you work with, and say, "I think they hate me..." They'll say, "No they don't." You can break the walls down with your partner. — Charlie Heaton to V Man

She likes to keep her private life private, hence the whole "not confirming it all those years" thing. That's something important to me — with my family, with my friends, I really like to keep it for me. — Natalia Dyer to Refinery 29, on her personal life