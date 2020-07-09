If you didn't hear, the TikTok world is in shambles right now because the app's biggest creators are beefing. Charli D'Amelio called her ex, Chase Hudson, our for kissing Nessa Barrett without telling her, and instead of taking responsibility for it, he went on a Twitter rant accusing several TikTokers of cheating on their partners (which they denied). That prompted another tweet from D'Amelio accusing him of "deflecting" his actions onto others. Now, D'Amelio is expressing regret over letting her Twitter fingers get the best of her. Charli D'Amelio's video apology to Chase Hudson and Nessa Barrett asks fans to stop sending them hate.

"The drama that has happened in the last few days was handled completely immaturely, myself included," D'Amelio said during a tearful July 8 Instagram Live. "It should not have happened online and it breaks my heart to see the people that I love get hate."

D'Amelio explained she felt "extremely hurt" and "betrayed," so in an effort to make herself feel better, she took to Twitter to vent. While it may have offered her temporary relief, it didn't help in the long run, because she felt guilty for hurting others. "That was not the right thing to do and I will make sure that does not happen again," D'Amelio promised fans.

She then asked fans to please stop sending hateful messages to Hudson and Barrett. "You guys need to know it's never OK to tell anyone to kill themselves. It's never OK to just blatantly make fun of people for them making a mistake," she said, before apologizing directly to Hudson and Barrett.

"Nessa, I'm sorry that you're getting hate. You seem like a very sweet girl, and I'm very, very sorry about that. Chase, I'm very sorry that you're getting hate. You do not deserve to be told the awful things that people are telling you to do," she said, adding Hudson will always "hold a very special place" in her heart "no matter what has happened."

D'Amelio also told fans to remember that everything that's happening is "normal high school drama," but the only difference is it's being broadcasted to "millions of people."

Fans praised D'Amelio for being mature and apologizing to everyone involved.

Hopefully, fans and all the creators who took part in the drama can put this incident in the past.