People from all over the world tuned in to ABC's The Disney Family Singalong on Thursday, April 16, to watch their favorite stars belt out iconic tunes and bring some joy to the world amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Leading up to the big night, fans were counting down the minutes until Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashely Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Colemand, and Kaycee Stroh reunited to transport viewers back to 2006 with one of their High School Musical hits. While the castmates *did* show up for the virtual event and bring a smile to viewer's faces, there was one person who also joined that had fans super surprised. Charli D’Amelio's cameo in the HSM singalong reunion was short and subtle, but still turned heads.

High School Musical director Kenny Ortega confirmed on April 13 that the cast would reunite for The Disney Family Singalong. "We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course." Ortega told Deadline. "Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes."

Naturally, High School Musical stans couldn't believe the exciting news and were glued to their TV — or whatever device they were watching on — to see the highly-anticipated performance. Fans knew they could count on seeing stars from the original HSM movies, as well as some of the actors from Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and other classic DCOM stars, but D'Amelio's cameo was definitely unexpected.

Efron hinted at some "new" friends as he introduced his former castmates, but no one would have guessed D'Amelio was one of them.

“Hi everyone, I hope that you’re safe, and that you’re healthy and you’re doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times,” Efron said. "It’s my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends, and some new ones. Hope you enjoy — and remember: we are all in this together.”

Check out D'Amelio's brief cameo at the 1:55 mark in the video below.

Now cue the confusion about D'Amelio's performance.

Even though D'Amelio was an unexpected part of the HSM reunion, she definitely perfected a TikTok dance to "We're All In This Together" during her brief appearance, and fans loved it. After all, Hudgens and Tisdale have been giving TikTok dances their best shot while self-quarantined at home, so perhaps D'Amelio will be giving them all lessons soon.

