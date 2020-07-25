Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae Easterling are practically the faces of TikTok. The two both found fame after experimenting with the social media app, and instantly got thrown into the world of internet fame. As their celeb status grew, so did their friendship, but just like any new relationship, Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae Easterling's friendship timeline has had its ups and downs.

Thanks to D'Amelio and Easterling's respective talents, the girls both landed a place in the TikTok collective, The Hype House. It's through the Hype House that the two started making a lot of content together and seemed to be the best of friends, despite only knowing each other for a brief period of time. However, just like any teenage clique, drama quickly followed — and it was blown out of proportion because of Easterling and D'Amelio's celeb status.

In November 2019, Easterling turned heads when she interacted with some social media users that quickly had her pinned against D'Amelio.

Luckily, the girls have spoken — and posted — about their friendship so that fans can take a look back at all the good and bad moments they've endured together so far.

November 2019: Easterling Low-Key Shades D'Amelio

Before getting to know each other, Easterling unwittingly laid the groundwork for what word turn into a whole lot of drama months and months down the line when she liked negative TikTok comments about D'Amelio.

One of those included a follower who wrote that D'Amelio wasn't "the prettiest" girl on Tiktok.

But the likes went under the radar for quite a while. More on that later...

January 2020: The Best Of Friends

In January 2020, as their respective TikTok careers began to take off, both Easterling and D'Amelio were recruited to join The Hype House. The girls seemed to fall into a fast friendship, with D'Amelio admitting in an Instagram post that she missed Easterling because the two lived in different states.

February 2020: Making Memories

The girls reunited for NBA All-Star weekend on Feb. 15, and they looked like true BFFs.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

March 2020: Vacay Vibes

Coming off a busy month, Easterling and D'Amelio jetted off to a tropical vacation with a bunch of their TikToker friends. "Just girly things," Easterling captioned a photo of the pals sunbathing.

May 2020: D'Amelio Leaves The Hype House

D'Amelio announced she was leaving the Hype House on May 11, and, like clockwork, speculation she was beefing with other members of the collective began to swirl.

D'Amelio slammed the gossip in a statement from her rep to The Hollywood Reporter, however. "When the Hype House started to become more of a business, Charli and Dixie stepped away from that aspect," the rep explained. "While their businesses are separate, their friendships with the members continue."

June 2020: Easterling Sets the Record Straight

Following D'Amelio's exit from Hype House, fans determined to find drama between the friends uncovered those negative comments Easterling double-tapped in November. But any fallout fans expected from the past shade didn't really come to fruition. Easterling owned up to her mistake and apologized for what came off as a rude gesture, clarifying that she didn't even know D'Amelio when she liked the comments.

"Yes, I did like comments saying 'she deserves the hype' and 'whys Charli verified and you aren't' in November," Easterling wrote on Instagram in June 2020. "I didn't know her and hadn't met her. THIS IS NO EXCUSE."

Easterling added that she was searching for self-acceptance and let her actions get the best of her, but explained that she's "loved and supported" D'Amelio since the day they met through the hype house.

So everything's good between these former housemates, but you'll have to keep a close eye on their socials to see what happens next.