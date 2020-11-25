Meghan Markle bravely spoke out on Wednesday, Nov. 25, about her recent miscarriage of her and Prince Harry's second child. In a heartbreaking op-ed for The New York Times, Meghan recalled the moment she lost her unborn baby, and hours after the essay was published, Princess Diana's brother shared his support for the couple. Charles Spencer's response to Meghan Markle's miscarriage news was short and sweet.

In her powerful piece, titled "The Losses We Share," Meghan wrote that the miscarriage happened this past July. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan wrote, referring to how she was doing her daily morning routine with her and Harry's son, Archie, when she lost the baby. Meghan went on to recount emotional moments she and Harry shared while sitting in the hospital, mourning the loss of their child together.

"Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over," the retired actress recalled. "I tried to imagine how we’d heal. Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few."

Shortly after the essay was published, Harry's uncle appeared on the British morning talk show Lorraine, where he shared his condolences. “It is [terribly sad]," he said. "I can’t imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way."

Spencer, who is the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, added: "It's so very, very sad. And of course, I totally agree with you, all thoughts with them today."

It was clear in Meghan's emotional piece that her hope was not to gain attention over the couple's loss, but to open up the conversation for others who have also dealt with, or are dealing with, the trauma of losing a child in hopes to make the topic less taboo, but I'm sure it still feels good for Meghan and Harry to hear their uncle's kind comments.