There's no denying that Chadwick Boseman left a beautiful legacy behind when he died at age 43 on Aug. 28. The actor made his mark both onscreen and off. He epitomized kindness, and stories of his selflessness, like Chadwick Boseman’s final text to a Black Panther producer, are so, so inspiring.

Boseman's untimely death was confirmed in a statement posted to his official Twitter account on Aug. 28. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the tweet read. The post went on to reveal that the actor "was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV."

Despite undergoing "countless surgeries and chemotherapy," Boseman continued to work after receiving his diagnosis so that he could bring fans films such as Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, 21 Bridges and, of course, Black Panther. The tweet shared that Boseman "died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

Tributes in Boseman's honor quickly began to pour out on social media, as those he worked with reflected on everything from his genuine spirit to his work ethic and beyond. On Sept. 2, Black Panther producer Nate Moore spoke to People about his last text message exchange with Boseman, which was about their work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"It was during [the coronavirus] lockdown, and we worked together to get a young boy a voice note from T’Challa, as well as a package of toys – no easy feat when we weren’t allowed to leave our homes or go to the office," Moore shared. "But Chad figured out how to make it work because he cared so intently, and in hindsight, so personally."

According to Moore, Boseman's text read: "'It broke me, man. But we need to do that for them. People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease. If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment, and hopefully moments has he goes through the bags, then we made a difference in his life.'"

Boseman's last text to Moore shows how passionate he was about giving back, and it is even more significant knowing that Boseman himself was privately battling cancer. Hopefully, fans will follow in Boseman's footsteps when it comes to putting others first and living life to the fullest.