One Tree Hill fans will be happy to hear co-stars Chad Michael Murray and Hilarie Burton, who played husband and wife on the hit WB series, are still close eight years after the series ended in 2012. In February, they caught up with the entire OTH cast for an epic reunion, and now, Murray gave Burton the sweetest tribute on Instagram in celebration of her 38th birthday. Chad Michael Murray’s birthday Instagram for Hilarie Burton shows how much they've been through together these past two decades.

To celebrate the star's big day, friends, family, and fans sent her birthday messages on social media. While her loved ones shared their favorite pictures with Burton, her supporters shared their favorite clips from her hit television shows and movies. By far, one of Burton's most iconic roles was as Peyton Sawyer, which she played from OTH's premiere in 2003 to the end of Season 6 in 2009. As fans know, that same season, her character married Lucas Scott, portrayed by Murray.

With Murray and Burton sharing so many scenes together, it's no wonder they became genuine friends off screen. Years later, they're closer than ever before and they even remember each other's birthdays.

On July 1, Burton turned 38 years old, and to celebrate, Murray shared a collage of photos with her through the years, including a few scenes from OTH.

"Happy Birthday to this mega talented, heart warming, always giving SUPER HUMAN that I’m blessed to call a friend- @hilarieburton We’re slowly but surly watching each other grow up," Murray wrote. "Keep making this world a better place! Love to the whole Morgan clan. From - 'The Murray’s.'"

Burton saw the sweet tribute and responded with an equally as sentimental message.

"Chad!!! My god, remember when we were ornery kids who knew everything?!?! It's been decades now," Burton began, before reflecting on how much they've grown since the show's end.

"We have both been so many different people, varying versions of ourselves, good and bad. I love this version best. Parents, trading pics of our spawn and loving on each other's spouses. Love to you and that beautiful family, buddy!! Miss you guys. Xo," Burton continued.

Of course, the interaction had OTH fans in their feelings. Check out their reactions below.

It's nice to see Murray and Burton continue to keep in touch no matter where life has taken them all these years.