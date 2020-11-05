For some holiday-lovin' celebrities, the season of ornaments, reindeer figurines, and peppermint coffee has already begun. Their homes spent zero time saying "goodbye" to Halloween, and "hello" to decking the halls with holiday cheer. Celebrities are putting up Christmas trees early or they're posting very festive snaps already this year, and it's all such a holiday vibe. We're getting so much inspo from their Instagram pictures, and instantly want to shop for similar items, because we're pretty ready boughs of holly, too.

Granted, you probably don't want to completely wish away the spread at Thanksgiving. But, you do have your eyes on Tan France's red, silver, and gold tree ornaments and are thinking about what chic color scheme you want for your own tree. You may be slipping hints to your partner to pull out the boxes of decor you packed away in a closet last year, and taking inventory of the giant wreaths you can hang on your door. (Jessie James Decker has one, so you need one!) In a note on your phone, you're likely even saving a link to wrapping paper that looks like Snooki's as we speak, since you've quietly been ordering presents since September.

Don't be shy about your holiday spirit any longer. Put up your Christmas tree early if your heart desires and know you're in good company. These celeb trees and pics are showing off festive vibes, and have been for, well, days. So, it's officially socially acceptable to hang your decor, and shop for new pieces that are inspired by these celebs as well.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Tan France You have to check out Queer Eye star Tan France's Christmas tree this year, because it's undeniably festive. The Fab Five member posted an Instagram picture sitting next to this very tall tree saying that, for 10 years now, he has a tradition of putting up his decor on Halloween. Now, you may be a few days later than France, but totally deck out your home in the same fashion with these sparkly red and gold ornaments ($15, target.com), a fluffy white tree skirt ($40, cb2.com), and this set of soy candles with shining tops ($39, etsy.com).

3. January Jones On Nov. 1, January Jones already decked her home out for Christmas, and it looks beyond amazing. Her tree sports colorful blue, orange, red, green, and yellow lights, and her fireplace has stockings all hung with care. If you're hoping to recreate her holiday vibes, shop for your own snowman plush with dangling legs ($22, etsy.com) and hold up your own Santa figurine for a picture even if he's a little smaller ($20, christmastreeshops.com). Grab a holiday mug ($22, chalkfulloflove.com) to hold up, too.

4. Jessie James Decker Is there anything cuter and more festive right now than Jessie James Decker's home? Her post is certainly hard to scroll past since it shows her family decorating their tree, with a stuffed animal hanging out nearby. Take some decor notes from Decker by purchasing an LED garland that looks like this celeb's tree ($40, westelm.com) and a wreath with white berries and pinecones ($30, target.com).