Never doubt a woman's ability to get what she wants with a creative touch. Such is the message of the new CBS All Access series Why Women Kill, which follows three women who live in the same house at different points in time and all deal with their husbands' infidelity. The winding down of summer means the ideal time for binge-watching is nearly over, but CBS' Why Women Kill trailer has the perfect amount of steamy suspense for the show to become your latest summer binge.

Created by Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, the 10-episode season of Why Women Kill introduces narratives set in the 1960s, 1980s, and 2019. Ginnifer Goodwin's housewife character Beth Ann is trying to maintain a perfect household in the '60s, while Lucy Liu plays '80s socialite Simone and Kirby Howell-Baptiste is modern-day lawyer Taylor. Alluding to the blunt title right away, the trailer begins with Beth Ann wondering aloud about how her husband Rob (Sam Jaeger) may die. "You could be hit by a bus or have a stroke or get stabbed in the chest," she says to him as footage of her witnessing him flirting with a waitress plays.

Going along with this deadly daydream, the trailer also explains why the women later in time are struggling with their husbands. Simone learns that her husband Karl (Jack Davenport) is secretly gay, while Taylor has an open marriage with her husband Eli (Reid Scott). At first glance, the trio of women seem to have happy relationships, but it doesn't take long for the men's debaucherous secrets to spill out into the open.

CBS All Access on YouTube

As Beth Ann turns to seduction to win back Rob, Karl threatens to come out publicly if Simone splits from him. In 2019, Taylor invites one of her hookups to stay with her and Eli, who's tempted by the new arrival. Quick shots of the women's resolve gradually weakening play alongside them letting off steam in the bedroom. The trailer then culminates with a covered body being wheeled out on a stretcher before the clip returns to its opening scene in the 1960s. Nervous about Beth Ann's sudden thoughts of death, Rob sputters, "I'm not dying anytime soon."

Beth Ann's response? "You don't know that."

While the trailer is vague about whether someone actually commits murder to rid herself of her husband, visual clues point strongly toward life-threatening incidents in every time period. A vintage-looking police car pulls into the driveway at one point, but the men rolling the mysterious body appear to wear modern uniforms. A man resembling Eli is shoved into a mirror toward the end of the trailer, while Rob crashes through the glass of a shower door after being in the stall with Beth Ann. Is it possible that no one is spared in this murder mystery? Regardless of a possible body count, it looks like the women on Why Women Kill will have something to say about fighting against these men and their indulgences.

Season 1 of Why Women Kill premieres on Thursday, Aug. 15, on CBS All Access, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.