Quarantine haircuts are becoming a thing as extended social distancing has people attempting to trim their locks at home — and, unsurprisingly, there's no shortage of hilarious mishaps. Case in point: Two Bachelor alums had quite the DIY experience over the weekend of April 10 when Cassie Randolph cut Colton Underwood’s hair with a pair of shears and accidentally gave him a nearly-bald new 'do. It's safe to say Bachelor Nation has never seen the franchise's former leading man quite like this.

Underwood, who previously revealed he had recovered following a coronavirus diagnosis, took to Instagram and Twitter to reveal his very unfortunate results after he let his girlfriend take some shears to his hair — and it's not surprising that he's planning to wear a hat to cover his new 'do for the foreseeable future.

To take his followers on his journey from a full head of hair to the patchy aftermath, Underwood gave his fans a play-by-play of the incident in a slideshow shared on Instagram.

A noticeably nervous Underwood foreshadowed the results as he told viewers "This is not gonna go well for me" in the first clip, panning to Randolph ominously played around with the trimmers in the background.

The "after" slide showed a selfie of the reality star with a giant bald patch in the middle of his hair, followed by a clip from The Office of a very disappointed Michael Scott deadpanning, "Why are you the way that you are?"

Underwood informed his fans that he was regretting the decision in the caption, writing, "I let @cassierandolph cut my hair, safe to say she won this battle and I will be wearing a hat for awhile."

He also shared the shocking makeover on Twitter, writing, "I let Cassie cut my hair. Bad idea."

Just in case his fans didn't realize just how bad the new 'do was, Underwood shared another close-up of the look on Twitter, teasing that he and Randolph "decided to take a break and separate after she did this to my hair."

It's unclear whether Randolph decided to prank her boyfriend or if the haircut was unintentional, but the Bachelor star appeared to take a more comedic approach to the situation in the comments section.

"Hahahaha," Randolph wrote, adding, "Who else wants me to cut their hair?"

Only time will tell whether Underwood decides to shave the rest of his hair off or rock this head-turning look for the foreseeable future, but this might just take the cake as one of the worst/funniest quarantine haircuts thus far.

