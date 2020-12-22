Clearly romance is in the air this holiday season as celebrities reveal engagements left and right, and the Riverdale fandom is no exception. Casey Cott is engaged, and the photo he used to announce it on Instagram is so freaking cute, I could frame it. (Seriously, if it doesn't make you want to rent an RV and drive through the woods with your lover, IDK what to tell you.)

Cott, who plays series regular Kevin Keller on Riverdale, posted a selfie with his fiancée (whose name is unknown) on Dec. 20. In the Instagram post, both parties are cozy and all smiles — hello, flannel and knitted beanie! — as Cott's partner shows off her ring. As for the caption? Well, Cott settled on "💍💍💍," which honestly speaks for itself.

Very little is known about Cott's relationship, as the actor keeps his personal life pretty private, so the exact date of the proposal is a mystery. Nevertheless, it's pretty clear his fiancée said yes!

Digital love poured in from the Riverdale family in the comments section. "So happppppyyyyyyyyyyy for you two," wrote Vanessa Morgan. Lili Reinhart commented, "My sweet parents", and Madelaine Petsch wrote, "I’m so happy about this." Riverdale alum Skeet Ulrich also chimed in with a congrats, as well as Kelly Ripa and — wait for it — the Buffalo Bills. Honestly, good vibes all around!

As of late, Cott has been in Vancouver, Canada, filming Season 5 of the hit CW show. Back in March, Riverdale filming was halted due to COVID-19 concerns. But production geared back up in September, with virtual table reads, pre-filming self-isolation, a socially distanced crew, and PPE in full swing. (Not without some coronavirus-related setbacks, because what would 2020 be without them, am I right?)

Something else to look forward to? The Season 5 premiere of Riverdale. Your favorite messy thriller comes back on Jan. 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET. Based on the trailer, which dropped in early December, Riverdale is bringing the heat with these upcoming storylines.

Along with your Wednesday night dose of heart-racing drama, here's hoping there are some Cott wedding updates in 2021. And you know, even though the identity of Cott's fiancée is a mystery, one thing is clear: These two nearly-weds are absolutely adorable.