Tiger King's Carole Baskin recently had an interview with Jimmy Fallon to discuss her company Big Cat Rescue and the Netflix documentary series... or so she thought. It turns out, "Jimmy Fallon" was actually a couple of YouTube pranksters who used clips of Fallon's voice to conduct the interview. Although she was tricked into the interview, Carole Baskin's response to the fake Fallon YouTube prank is actually pretty laid-back.

On May 3, YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners uploaded a video titled "We Tricked Carole Basking into Giving Us Her First Interview Since Tiger King." Baskin has been pretty vocal about not loving how she was portrayed in the series ever since it hit Netflix; she called it "salacious and sensational," and seemingly for that reason, she has avoided doing any press or interviews about the show.

Pieters and Manners managed to get her to make an exception for one interview, by posting as booking agents for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. At first, Baskin declined the interview, but ended up accepting the offer once she was promised "Jimmy Fallon" wouldn't ask questions about any of the accusations made in Tiger King. The interview would contain questions only about her organization, Big Cat Rescue, and other general exotic animal topics.

The pranksters told Baskin that Fallon couldn't be on camera because he was remotely taping his show, and by piecing clips of the late-night host's voice together, they managed to create a pretty believable interview.

The prank ended up being pretty harmless; the interviewers held up their end of the bargain by not asking about anything Tiger King-related. Baskin even wore her signature flower crown.

The day the YouTube video was released, thus exposing the interview as a prank, a rep from Big Cat Rescue provided a statement from Baskin to Entertainment Tonight: "I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped. But had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank. It gave us a very welcome good laugh ... I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don't feel was in any way mean spirited."

So, it sounds like all is well between Baskin, Pieters, and Manners. I wonder if the same will ever be said about Baskin and her Tiger King nemesis, Joe Exotic.