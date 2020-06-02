When Tiger King took the world by storm in March of 2020, it was a story that was semi-unfinished. Technically, it followed the story of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, aka "Joe Exotic," and his long-running feud with Carole Baskin. Over the eight episodes, the series followed the allegations that Exotic attempted to have Baskin murdered over her campaign to have his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Memorial Park shut down. But when Exotic was arrested the fate of his zoo was unclear. Now, Carole Baskin won control over Joe Exotic's Oklahoma zoo, bringing some more closure.

Exotic's feud with Baskin started when she took issue with how the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Oklahoma was raising and treating its animals. The CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, Baskin claimed to be well-versed in animal rights activism. Her stated mission is to provide a sanctuary for big cats raised in captivity, much like the ones Exotic has in his zoo. But in the series, Exotic counters Baskin's real motive is one of a rival zoo owner, attempting to take out the competition.

With Exotic's conviction and jail time, at the end of the Tiger King documentary, the G.W. Zoo was left in the care of Jeff Lowe, one of Exotic's trusted friends. But now Lowe is ordered to vacate the premises, and Baskin has been granted full control of the park.

As one can imagine, Exotic does not seem to be taking it well.

According to CNN:

A judge ruled in favor of Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation Monday in a lawsuit against the Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC. The order gives Baskin control of about 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, that is home to an animal park with an array of big cats... The judgment also awarded several cabins and vehicles to Baskin, according to court records.

As part of the order, Lowe must "vacate the Zoo Land premises within 120 days of service of this Order ...Vacation of premises shall also require removal of all zoo animals from the Zoo Land."

In short, Baskin has won control of the zoo, but not the tigers. There is no word on their fate as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Tiger King's producers are rumored to be working on a Season 2, focusing on Siegfried and Roy.