In case you haven't noticed, CBD is having a *major* moment right now. From CBD-infused gummy bears to CBD lattes, tons of new snacks and drinks are hitting the market that include the anxiety-reducing compound. If you're someone who enjoys the effects of CBD, then you'll probably be excited for Carl's Jr.'s Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight (CBD). Yes, it's exactly what it sounds like: a CBD-infused cheeseburger. The company will be releasing it for one day in April (you can probably guess which one), so mark your calendars and get hungry.

If you're not in the mood for guessing, I'll give you the lowdown. Carl's Jr. will be releasing its Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight (CBD) on April 20. Yes, "4/20" has become a date that honors THC-rich marijuana, but there's no actual THC in CBD. Instead, CBD (cannabidiol) is the non-psychoactive component found in the cannabis plant that's been known to help ease anxiety, chronic pain, and more. In other words, taking a bite of Carl Jr.'s Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight won't get you stoned. Plus, the burger patty itself isn't even infused with CBD; the Santa Fe Sauce used on the burger is.

Let's get into details, shall we?

Courtesy of Carl Jr.'s

First, I'll talk about what's included on the exclusive cheeseburger. According to Carl's Jr., the Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight features two charbroiled beef patties that are dressed with toppings that'll make your mouth water. Those toppings include pickled jalapeños, the company's iconic CrissCut Fries, pepper jack cheese, and of course, Carl's Jr. Santa Fe Sauce. As I previously mentioned, the Santa Fe Sauce is the burger's component that's infused with CBD. According to Carl's Jr., there is approximately 5 milligrams of CBD extract in each serving.

Now that you know a little bit more about the burger itself, you're probably wondering where you can buy it (I don't blame you; it sounds delicious). Here's the catch, though: The company's Rock Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight will only be available at one Carl's Jr. location on April 20. That lucky location is in Denver, Colorado, a city (and state) where marijuana is legal. Again, CBD will not get you high; its psychoactive counterpart, THC, will. And there is no THC in the CBD-infused sauce on the burger.

Anyway, if you're currently living near the Carl's Jr. location at 4050 Colorado Blvd. Denver, Colorado, mark your calendars for April 20 and get ready for CBD-infused bite.

Those of you who plan on visiting Carl's Jr. for the Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight will have to keep a few things in mind. First, the burger itself will cost $4.20 (naturally), so bring at least a fiver with you. Second, it'll be available all day long — but you shouldn't wait too long to try one. According to the company, the participating Denver location will be selling the burger from 6 a.m. MT until the restaurant closes. However, it'll only be available while supplies last.

I'm no cheeseburger expert, but I'm going to assume that this dish is going to be pretty dang popular. If you currently live in Denver (or anywhere near it), check out the company's location webpage and plan your trip for the Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight.