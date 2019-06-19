I know it's hard to believe, but the official start of summer is just days away. To kick off the promise of warmer days ahead, Carl's Jr. is celebrating by gifting customers special deals on its bites and sips, the addition of brand new classic floats, and the chance to win prizes. Here's everything you can score with Carl's Jr.’s "100 Days of Summer" 2019 promo, because you don't want to sleep on making the rest of patio season a little tastier without breaking the bank.

Starting on Wednesday, June 19, hungry patrons can head to Carl's Jr. through Aug. 20 to take advantage of the fast food chain's "100 Days Of Summer" celebration, which includes a daily happy hour special from 2-5 p.m. With the additional expenses of festivals, travels, and patio happy hours that come with the season, I'm always looking to cut corners on other purchases — and Carl's Jr. is helping you score some major savings on an inexpensive lunch or early dinner, thanks to a special promo where you can order 6-piece Chicken Stars (the retailer's star-shaped version of chicken nuggets) and a small Coca-Cola for just $3, according to a press release. To put things into perspective, you could be getting a full meal or snack for potentially less than the cost of your morning coffee.

If you're still hungry or you can't head to your closest Carl's Jr. during those hours, the "100 Days of Summer" promo also includes the opportunity to score $1 four-piece Chicken Stars with the purchase of any Combo on the menu. The best part? This deal is going on all day, so you can take advantage of it to satiate your late night munchies or even first thing in the morning if that's how you roll.

With all this savory goodness happening, I have a feeling you're going to want to wash it all down with something cold and sweet. Last but not least, Carl's Jr. will also be taking your tastebuds back to your childhood summers with the launch of new Classic Coca Cola and Bang's Root Beer Floats made with hand-scooped vanilla ice cream, which will be sold all day for $2.99.

A summer promotion wouldn't be complete without some freebies, and in addition to limited-edition deals, the chain announced that it will also be handing out exclusive prizes like a party catered by the Carl’s Jr. food truck, $1 Chicken Stars, and more, according to press materials. Every week, you'll have to check back at the "100 Days of Summer" giveaway page where that week's secret sweepstake will be revealed.

To throw your name into the ring, all you have to do is "post how you celebrate summer with Carl's Jr" (according to the giveaway page, they're accepting a range of items like "images, videos, boomerangs, paintings, songs, custom culinary masterpieces"), so I'd get creative with the format). I'd check the fine print to make sure you know the weekly deadlines to enter as well as other submission information. Once you share your entry on your social media account with the hashtag#CarlsSummer100, you can check back every Friday to see if you scored that week’s prize.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr.

Patty Trevino, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Carl’s Jr., said in the press release:

We see so much support from our fans across social, and 100 Days of Summer will celebrate their creating expression and love of the Carl’s Jr. brand. We’re excited to see what our fans come up with, and plan to share select entries across our social channels.

Again, this promo is going on all summer long, so I'd make sure to set a reminder to check on the weekly giveaways and plan to swing over to your nearest Carl's Jr. for some of their happy hour deals.