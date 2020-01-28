The Super Bowl is almost here, and the big game looks as exciting as ever, thanks to exclusive commercials to spectacular performances. This year, your two U.S. soccer players are even making a special pre-game appearance to inspire women and girls around the world. Carli Lloyd and Crystal Dunn are in Secret's Super Bowl Commercial looking absolutely fierce.

Called "The Secret Kicker," Secret Deodorant's Super Bowl commercial features Lloyd as a field goal kicker on a men's football team with Dunn as a teammate by her side. After Lloyd kicks the winning goal in a tight game, both women take off their helmets. At first the stunned crowd goes silent when it's revealed Lloyd was responsible for the wining field goal, but then, they quickly erupt into cheers for the impressive athletes. The ad ends with a call-to-action: "Let's Kick Inequality."

Lloyd and Dunn, who helped the USWNT win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, are featured in the ad as part of Secret's campaign to #KickInequality. The campaign focuses on encouraging more women to play sports and hopes to create an equal playing field to allow female athletes the opportunity to play at the highest levels of sports, like in the NFL, for example. By shining the spotlight on strong female athletes, the brand hopes to change traditional notions of women in sports.

Lloyd herself has expressed ambitions to play professional football, and by participating in the ad, she wants to show women and girls they can dream big and aim for a truly equal world, on and off the field. The athlete has already shown the world she's got what it takes to play for the NFL. This video of Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal during a visit to a Philadelphia Eagles training session in August 2019 earned what she called some "pretty serious" offers from NFL teams, and it appears Lloyd remains serious about the possibility of lacing up on the gridiron. Dunn has also proven herself as an outstanding athlete, racking up numerous National Women's Soccer League awards over her career, including in 2015, when, at 23 years old, she became the youngest player to be named the Most Valuable Player and win the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the player with the most regular-season goals.

One look at both of them in the commercial, and you can tell these professional athletes are a couple of powerhouses... as if their most recent World Cup domination didn't tell you that already.

You can also look forward to an exciting Super Bowl halftime show with two equally fierce women. Jennifer Lopez will perform with co-headliner Shakira, and in preparation for the performance, Lopez shared that she "can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage." To catch all the girl power coming to Super Bowl LIV, you can tune into Fox on Sunday, Feb. 2.