Cardi B blew up the charts in 2020 with "WAP." The controversial song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, receiving a record-breaking 93 million streams in its first week. The achievements weren't just on the charts either, because the single and its head-turning lyrics also went viral on TikTok and had everyone talking online, from politicians to huge celebrities and influencers. It's no wonder Billboard named the rapper Woman of the Year. Many people agreed with the honor, but others thought the title should have gone to someone else. Cardi B's response to haters saying she doesn't deserve to be Woman of the Year was everything.

Billboard made the announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and instantly, fans flooded Cardi's Twitter with messages of congratulations. Meanwhile, critics thought her winning the title didn't make sense since she only released one major song this year. Cardi B wasn't going to stand for haters undermining her impact, however. As a response to the mean comments, the star clapped back on Instagram, saying "WAP" was successful enough to earn her the honor of Woman of the Year.

"For you crybabies that’s like ‘what? she only got one song,’ yeah I got that song, b*tch. You know? The one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most. The one that had republicans on Fox News crying about it. The one that’s about to be six times platinum in three months. The one that had your grandma popping her p*ssy on TikTok. Yeah, b*tch, that one," Cardi B said.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rapper then reminded everyone she did more than release music in 2020 because she also used her voice to inform everyone about politics.

"For over a year, I’ve been influencing and using my platform for y’all to vote, not just when Joe Biden was going up against Trump. I’ve been informing y’all about your senators, I’ve been informing y’all about districts and midterm elections. Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that was me, b*tch," she continued. "I represent America and I wanted a change and that's exactly what the f*ck I did and eat it up."

She then offered one last message to her haters: "I'm just that b*tch. Eat it up with a spoon."

Watch Cardi B respond to the criticism below.

Cardi B will officially accept the honor at Billboard's 15th annual Women in Music event, which will stream live at billboardwomeninmusic.com on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.