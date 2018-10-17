In recent weeks, the feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B seems to have died down. But now rumors of a diss track are stirring the pot once again. A new report from TMZ alleged that Cardi is ready to release a diss track aimed at Minaj, but Cardi is seemingly refuting that rumor now. Cardi B’s response to Nicki Minaj diss track rumors is exactly the kind of response you’d expect from her: epic, straightforward, and full of that famous Cardi B attitude. Love it!

"Dear TMZ ...ya constantly got me in ya blog spreading fake sh*t about me without doing ya research and even when we tell ya is not true ya still push it," Cardi reportedly wrote in an Instagram post that she later deleted. "Ya motherf*ckers need to get off my d*ck and start reporting about them actresses ya used to report about cause I'm not the one to f*ck with THANK YOU!! Btw in REAL news my single 'Money' drops November 26!!"

Elite Daily reached out to both Minaj and Cardi’s teams for comment on the rumors and about Cardi's subsequent statement, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In any case, Cardi’s response was aimed at TMZ’s Wednesday, Oct. 17, report that she “has already recorded some new stuff, and the lyrics take some serious jabs at Nicki.” According to TMZ, Cardi’s team isn’t sure a diss track of this nature is the right move for the rapper.

Here’s a screenshot at Cardi’s reported response to TMZ snapped by a fan:

TMZ also reported that some members of Cardi’s team think the Minaj-related lyrics should be scrapped because they “benefit Nicki by putting the spotlight on her.” On the flip side, at least according to TMZ, other members of Cardi’s team feel ignoring Minaj altogether is the best policy. Cardi herself, though, reportedly wants to keep the song as is because “she's always included her real-life drama in her raps.”

But if Cardi’s response to TMZ’s report is anything to go by, apparently none of this holds any weight. So, what’s the truth here? I guess those invested in this feud will have to wait and see if a diss track targeting Minaj drops. But according to Cardi's statement, the only music you can expect from her anytime soon is her new single, "Money."

Cardi and Minaj have been going at each other for the better part of a year with their feud coming to a head in September 2018. During a Harper’s Bazaar New York Fashion Week party on Sept. 7, the two rappers found themselves in an altercation that resulted in some harsh words and negative headlines.

Cardi’s response to the situation was posted on Instagram:

Minaj took to Queen Radio to say her piece about that:

I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting. I don't care about anyone's parenting. I don't give a s--t and it's so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone's child.

So, all this going down between Cardi and Minaj has been going on for a while. Hopefully, both parties just let it all die down and move on. It’s time! Maybe Cardi's response is a sign they're doing just that.