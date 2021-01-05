Cardi B has once again proven how to flawlessly balance being a badass rapper and mom to a 2-year-old toddler. In a recent Instagram live, Cardi had a virtual listening party with fans, rapping and dancing to her August 2020 song "WAP." But at one point, the video had to be cut short after her daughter walked into the room and heard the NSFW lyrics. The entire thing was caught on camera, and Cardi B's reaction to Kulture crashing her sexy "WAP" video was everything.

The incident didn't mark the first time Cardi was caught off-guard by her daughter while videotaping herself. In November 2020, Kulture crashed her mom's sexy thirst trap video, and it was beyond hilarious.

In the video, cardi was seen primping and showing off a wild, cleavage-baring outfit on the gram. That was, until Kulture waltzed into the room and took her mom by surprise. "Mommy?" Kulture could be heard saying, before crawling into view of the camera

The thirst trap interruption left Cardi totally taken aback, and the video was priceless. "I can’t even be sexy in peace," she captioned the clip.

But Kulture may have just outdone herself. She really caught her mom off-guard this time around. In the clip, Cardi was sexily dancing to "WAP," and belting our the risque lyrics out loud. As soon as her toddler strolled in the room, she snapped out of dance party mode and right back into mom mode. "No no no no," she said, and pretended to casually sip her wine.

Cardi is clearly quite the multi-tasking queen, and she's spoken out in the past of what it's like juggling being an A-list rapper and a mother.

"All the time I’m thinking about my kid," she told Vogue in December 2019. I’m shaking my ass, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid’s trust. I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future."

It's so sweet to see Cardi set up a trust for her baby girl, but at this rate, Kulture's becoming a viral phenomenon herself.