This Video Of Kulture Crashing Cardi B's Thirst Trap Video Will Crack You Up

Being a platinum selling rapper and a full-time mom can't be easy, but Cardi B sure makes it look like it is. Cardi is always spending quality time with her 2-year-old daughter Kulture, while simultaneously keeping up her rap career and flexing on the gram. Cardi makes juggling both jobs effortless, but, on occasion, even she needs some alone time. The video of Kulture crashing Cardi B's thirst trap video perfectly explains why.

In the hilarious video posted by Cardi on Nov. 20, she was seen sultrily posing in her house wearing a corset that showed cleavage galore. Everything was good and dandy until her toddler waltzed into the room and interrupted the sexy moment.

"Mommy?" Kulture asked, forcing her mom to turn her attention away from the camera and stop filming. Kulture then crawled into the shot for a moment, making a cameo in her mom's thirst trap.

The exasperated look that followed on Cardi's face was priceless, but even she realized how funny the interaction was. She shared the blooper moment with her 78 million followers. "I can’t even be sexy in peace," she captioned the clip.

You can see the hilarious video for yourself below.

Cardi has opened up in the past about how much motherhood has changed her perspective on life. Regardless of what's going on in her career, Kulture always comes first.

"All the time I’m thinking about my kid. I’m shaking my ass, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid’s trust," she told Vogue in December 2019. "I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future."

Cardi welcomed little Kulture in July 2018 with hubby Offset, and the Bardi Gang instantly fell in love with the couple's baby girl. Not only is Kulture getting cuter every day, but she's becoming quite the Instagram star herself.