There's no stopping Cardi B, okurrr. The rapper most known for hit singles like "WAP" and "I Like It" is now taking her talents to the silver screen in a bigger way than ever before. It was just announced that Cardi B's movie Assisted Living will be her first lead film role, which is a big step up from the first time the Grammy-winning artist appeared in a movie.

If you remember Cardi B played Diamond in 2019's Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, which was a very memorable role but only featured in a couple scenes. She also just joined the cast of the Fast and the Furious franchise for F9, according to CinemaBlend, and that film is set to come out later this year. However, this will be the first time Cardi B is starring in a film as its leading lady. Variety got the exclusive on the "raucous comedy" project from Paramount, and Cardi B will play Amber, a "small-time crook" on the run after a failed heist.

Get ready to see Cardi embrace her comedy chops in a big way, because while Amber is on the run, she decides to disguise herself as an old woman to hide out from the cops in the same nursing home as her estranged grandmother. You can just imagine it as if Cardi B was starring in a Mrs. Doubtfire reboot, or a new version of Sister Act. Perhaps, you'll even get to see Cardi B say a few of her catchphrases or dropping it to "WAP" in her old lady garb.

While Cardi B has transitioned over to feature films, fans remember that she got her start on television with VH1's show Love & Hip Hop: New York back in 2015. From there, she went on to appear in a few other reality TV shows and was even a judge on Netflix's Rhythm + Flow alongside Chance the Rapper and T.I. in 2019.

Cardi B has shown off her comedy chops consistently on Instagram, and brought them to TV screens when the rapper was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live with host Chadwick Boseman in 2018. She appeared with Aidy Bryant in the hilarious Aidy B & Cardi B digital sketch. She also co-hosted The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that same week, which only proved that this woman deserves her own late-night show as well. Let's not even talk about how Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion both deserve Oscar nominations for their performances in the iconic "WAP" music video. If only best performance in a music video was a category.

Cardi B hasn't posted anything specific about the movie, but she did post a tweet that said, "Work & life is about to become 10x harder but I’m overwhelmed with happiness." She continued, "When you have opportunities in your hands TAKE THEM ALL," and many fans of the rapper then took to Twitter to show their support.

There is no release date yet as the film was just announced, but it's pretty clear that people are excited. While it may be a while before we get to see Cardi B dressed as an old lady, maybe we'll get to see some behind-the-scenes content soon from the rapper on her Instagram. Let's keep our fingers crossed.